Law & Entrepreneurship Clinic gives rural business owners free legal help

The Rural Entrepreneurship Program, part of the University of Wisconsin–Madison Law School’s Law & Entrepreneurship Clinic, helps businesses in smaller communities around the Badger state get started and grow.

The program helps small business owners navigate through various legal questions, like dealing with trademarking their brand. Entrepreneurs can also schedule a consultation to have a variety of legal questions answered for free.

When Ruby Coffee Roasters got started, co-founder and CEO Jared Linzmeier obtained the free legal help through the Law & Entrepreneurship Clinic. Now, Ruby Coffee Roasters has a successful roastery in Nelsonville and a café in Stevens Point.

In addition to helping entrepreneurs around the state, the clinic helps connect UW–Madison law students with lawyers so they can gain experience to perhaps practice in a rural community after graduation.