With the COVID-19 global pandemic now in its second year, the nature of classroom experiences at UW–Madison continues to evolve.

In the spring semester, most classes were virtual in deference to the COVID-19 pandemic. But some classes with under 50 students continued in person, including many labs requiring hands-on learning. Some classes had a hybrid model with both virtual and in-person students.

However, all those attending in-person were required to wear face masks and physically distance. In addition, access to all campus buildings required faculty, staff and students to display a green badge on their Safer Badgers app, signifying they are in compliance with required campus COVID-19 testing.

University Communications photographers Jeff Miller and Bryce Richter visited several classrooms and labs over the course of the semester to document this evolving world of in-person, hybrid and virtual instruction at UW–Madison.

Photos and text by Jeff Miller and Bryce Richter