Photo gallery In-person classes continue — with safeguards
With the COVID-19 global pandemic now in its second year, the nature of classroom experiences at UW–Madison continues to evolve.
In the spring semester, most classes were virtual in deference to the COVID-19 pandemic. But some classes with under 50 students continued in person, including many labs requiring hands-on learning. Some classes had a hybrid model with both virtual and in-person students.
However, all those attending in-person were required to wear face masks and physically distance. In addition, access to all campus buildings required faculty, staff and students to display a green badge on their Safer Badgers app, signifying they are in compliance with required campus COVID-19 testing.
University Communications photographers Jeff Miller and Bryce Richter visited several classrooms and labs over the course of the semester to document this evolving world of in-person, hybrid and virtual instruction at UW–Madison.
Photos and text by Jeff Miller and Bryce Richter
At center holding a sanitized microphone, student Thomas Lavery shares a thought during Anthropology 490: Climate, Environment and Landscape, taught by Professor Sissel Schroeder (pictured standing at upper left) in Grainger Hall on March 3. Approximately two-thirds of the students in this hybrid class attend in-person while one-third participate remotely.
Participating virtually, student Jade Schmit discusses a group project with classmates in Anthropology 490.
At right, Amanda Buchberger, an assistant faculty associate, checks in with undergraduate students conducting experiments in Chemistry 329: Fundamentals of Analytical Science, taught in the Medical Sciences Center on March 1. The class is one of the largest in-person labs being taught during the Spring 2021 semester.
Taking turns, student Abi Schmeiser, at left, leans in for a physically distanced look as lab partner Donald Richards conducts an experiment in Chemistry 329.
Professor Harry Brighouse holds a laptop displaying two virtual participants as students hold a discussion for Philosophy 304: Topics in Philosophy at the Discovery Building on March 16.
Seats in lecture halls are arranged to maintain distance between students.
Professor Scott Sanders, standing, discusses a lab project with students Anthony Krotiak (back to camera) and Ben Krimpelbein during Mechanical Engineering 368: Engineering Measurements and Instrumentation, an in-person class and lab taught at the Mechanical Engineering Building on March 8.
Right of center, Jim Claus, professor of animal and dairy science, describes specific muscles of a pig specimen to students Emily Tomesek, far left, Tehya Crego, left of center, and Elaude Koenig, far right, as the group participates in Animal Sciences 305: Introduction to Meat Science and Technology, an in-person class and lab held in the Meat Sciences Building on March 11.
Students conduct experiments in Microbiology 304: Biology of Microorganisms, an in-person class and lab session taught by Jon Roll, faculty associate in the Department of Bacteriology, at the Microbial Sciences Building on April 22.
At right, Roll talks with undergraduate Katelyn Major as Major conducts an experiment in Microbiology 304.
Students perform within their designated 10-feet by 12-feet rehearsal sections during Dance 112: Contemporary Dance Technique and Theory II. The in-person class is taught by faculty associate Karen McShane-Hellenbrand, seated at right, in Lathrop Hall on April 23.
Students clean and sanitize their rehearsal sections at the end of Dance 112.
