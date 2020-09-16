Tuition refund deadline extended for students impacted by COVID-19

To help students and families cope with challenges related to COVID-19, UW–Madison has adjusted some academic and financial deadlines.

“We understand these are difficult times for students and families as they evaluate rapidly changing circumstances during the pandemic,” says university registrar Scott Owczarek. “To help reduce some pressure they’re feeling, we’ve provided some flexibility in the timeline for making important decisions about this semester.”

For students negatively impacted by COVID-19 and who choose to completely withdraw from the semester, a full tuition refund will be possible for one additional week, to Friday, Sept. 18. Students are encouraged to contact their academic dean’s office to discuss their situation if they are considering withdrawing or withdrew since Sept. 11.

The university already adjusted the deadline for students to drop a course or withdraw from the university without having the course or courses appear on their transcript. It was changed from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11.

The deadline for students to drop a fall term course and receive a 50 percent tuition refund on adjusted tuition remains Friday, Sept. 25.