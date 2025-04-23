Four UW–Madison professors elected to American Academy of Arts and Sciences

The American Academy of Arts and Sciences announced today that four University of Wisconsin–Madison faculty members have been elected to the national honorary society and research center.

The inductees, all in the category of social and behavioral sciences and representing the College of Letters & Science, are political philosopher Harry Brighouse, social psychologist Patricia Devine, political scientist Lisa Martin and cognitive neuroscientist Mark Seidenberg.

The election recognizes the UW–Madison scholars’ accomplishments in their respective fields. They join nearly 250 other newly elected members across academia, the arts, industry, policy, research and science.

“These new members’ accomplishments speak volumes about the human capacity for discovery, creativity, leadership and persistence,” says Academy President Laurie L. Patton. “They are a stellar testament to the power of knowledge to broaden our horizons and deepen our understanding.”

Harry Brighouse

Brighouse is the Mildred Fish Harnack Professor of Philosophy of Education and the Carol Dickson Bascom Professor of the Humanities in the Department of Philosophy. He is also an affiliate professor of educational policy studies. His research focuses on political philosophy, applied ethics, philosophy of education, and educational policy and practice. Brighouse is the director of UW–Madison’s Center for Ethics and Education.

Patricia Devine

Devine is the Kenneth and Mamie Clark Professor of Psychology and the Social Area Group Chair in the Department of Psychology. Her research is focused on developing effective strategies for addressing unintentional prejudice and stereotyping in everyday life, particularly related to gender, age and physical appearance. Devine is the principal investigator for the Prejudice and Intergroup Relations Lab.

Lisa Martin

Martin is a professor of international relations and political methodology in the Department of Political Science. Her research explores the role of institutions and organizations in world politics, including how they influence state interaction. She has also studied economic sanctions and the role of domestic legislatures in international cooperation. Martin served as president of the American Political Science Association for 2022–23.

Mark Seidenberg

Seidenberg is a professor emeritus in the Department of Psychology. His research addresses the fundamental questions about the nature of language and how it is acquired, used and represented in the brain. He studies spoken language and comprehension, how children learn to read, the causes of dyslexia and ways to address educational achievement gaps. Seidenberg co-directs the Language & Cognitive Neuroscience Lab.

The American Academy of Arts and Sciences was founded in 1780 to honor excellence in American scholarship and to serve the public good through new ideas that address national and global challenges. Induction ceremonies for new members will take place in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in October.