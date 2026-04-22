Five UW–Madison professors elected to American Academy of Arts & Sciences

The new members, representing a wide range of academic research areas, were selected for accomplishments in their fields.

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The American Academy of Arts & Sciences announced today that five University of Wisconsin–Madison faculty members have been elected to the national honorary society and research center.

The election recognizes the UW–Madison scholars’ accomplishments in their respective fields.

The inductees are educational theorist Michael W. Apple, chemist Helen E. Blackwell, communication researcher Dominique Brossard, mathematician Jordan Ellenberg and geographer Holly Gibbs.

They join nearly 250 other newly elected members across academia, the arts, industry, policy, research and science.

“We celebrate the achievement of each new member and the collective breadth and depth of their excellence — this is a fitting commemoration of the nation’s 250th anniversary,” said Academy President Laurie Patton. “The founding of the nation and the Academy are rooted in the inextricable links between a vibrant democracy, the free pursuit of knowledge and the expansion of the public good.”