Photo gallery Extracting beauty from flowers, by finesse or by force

June 13, 2025

During two June 7 workshops at the Allen Centennial Garden of University of Wisconsin–Madison, participants made flowers into beautiful products, but in vastly different ways. During the bouquet-making workshop, they learned how to select seasonal flowers and arrange them into beautiful bouquets. During the flower-pounding workshop, they hammered flowers, stems and leaves into fabric, where their pigments left beautiful designs. These and other workshops continue all summer.

A person hands out flowers to another person.

Program Apprentice Ava Jeffery hands out a bouquet to a participant at the June 7 bouquet making event. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

Some flowers on a table are shown.

Flowers, including pink peonies, await their inclusion in a bouquet. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

A person proudly holds a flower bouquet as another looks at it.

Jeffery, left, looks at a participant’s bouquet. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

A pair of hands are shown choosing some flowers out of a bunch.

A wide variety of colors and shapes make for a beautiful flower bouquet. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

A young girl and a woman smile at each other as they hold flowers.

A child and mother share the beauty of a bouquet. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

A person holds up flowers in front of a group gathered to listen.

During the flower pounding workshop, Jeffery shows participants how to extract flower pigments into design cotton fabric by pounding them. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

People actively pound flowers with hammers on a table.

Campus community members participate in the flower-pounding workshop. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

Some colorful pigments are shown on a table.

Parts of flowers await their fate — being pounded into a piece of fabric that absorbs their pigments. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

A bag with a colorful design is shown.

This finished product: a bag decorated with the pigments from flowers. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

