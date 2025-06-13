During two June 7 workshops at the Allen Centennial Garden of University of Wisconsin–Madison, participants made flowers into beautiful products, but in vastly different ways. During the bouquet-making workshop, they learned how to select seasonal flowers and arrange them into beautiful bouquets. During the flower-pounding workshop, they hammered flowers, stems and leaves into fabric, where their pigments left beautiful designs. These and other workshops continue all summer.



1 Program Apprentice Ava Jeffery hands out a bouquet to a participant at the June 7 bouquet making event. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

2 Flowers, including pink peonies, await their inclusion in a bouquet. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

3 Jeffery, left, looks at a participant’s bouquet. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

4 A wide variety of colors and shapes make for a beautiful flower bouquet. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

5 A child and mother share the beauty of a bouquet. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

6 During the flower pounding workshop, Jeffery shows participants how to extract flower pigments into design cotton fabric by pounding them. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

7 Campus community members participate in the flower-pounding workshop. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

8 Parts of flowers await their fate — being pounded into a piece of fabric that absorbs their pigments. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

9 This finished product: a bag decorated with the pigments from flowers. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison