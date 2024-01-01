Getting started

In the fall of 2013, Karla Foster, who was relatively new to campus as a program coordinator and academic advisor for African American Student Academic Services, convened the first meeting of the Black History Month Planning Committee. Student intern Jordan Gaines assisted her and became the chair of the first planning committee.

KARLA FOSTER

Staff advisor for the Black History Month Planning Committee from its start in the fall of 2013 through the 2018 celebration

Jordan and I were in the office one day and I was telling her about my undergraduate experience [at Indiana University–Bloomington] and my graduate school experience [at Indiana State University]. In my master’s program, I was on our campuswide Black History Month Planning Committee. I’m like, “What are y’all doing here for Black History Month?” She said there are pockets of things that are happening but no larger campuswide celebration. So I was like, “Well, let’s do something. Let’s pull it together.”

BRIAN ALLEN

Member of the planning committees for 2014 and 2015

[Karla] brought all these students together from various pockets — the Black Student Union, the UW Gospel Choir, the African Student Association, student activists.

AMANI-BREANNA ALEXANDER

Member of the planning committees for 2014 and 2015

There was something about that time that made us feel really confident in our voices. Actually, this was what it was — it was Karla. She told us, “You all have voices — use them. I will be the person to help facilitate what you all want to do.” She had the resources to help us get things done. She was the liaison.

BRIAN ALLEN

Karla really wanted to put the power in the hands of students. She wanted the events to really reflect our wants and our experiences. She came in really motivated and with this vibrant, inspiring energy that I think really caught fire among the students.

JORDAN GAINES

Chair of planning committees in 2014 and 2015; co-chair of the planning committee in 2016

We had a lot of creativity as a student body, we really did. And we were really working hard to make sure that there were consistent spaces on campus for us and by us. But we didn’t have a lot of support from the actual university, and we didn’t have a lot of money. So I think being able to do it through an academic or a university office made a huge difference.