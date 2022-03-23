Photo gallery A sunny return to campus
Students enjoyed a glorious return from spring break, as Monday, the first full day of spring, was sunny and warm. It also marked their first day this school year with the new campus mask guidance, which no longer requires masks to be worn indoors, with some exceptions such as on buses and in clinical spaces. The weather turned chillier and damper since Monday, but the coming days hold the promise of more warmth and sun.
Tags: recent sightings, student life