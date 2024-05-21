Translations available:

UW-Madison invites all employees (faculty, staff,= and post-docs) to two Employee Appreciation Ice Cream Socials on June 11 and June 13.

This annual event serves as a gesture of thanks for employees’ hard work and dedication throughout the academic year by serving our world-famous Babcock ice cream.

On June 11, ice cream will be served on Bascom Hill (weather permitting) from 1 – 2:30 p.m., or until supplies run out. On June 13, ice cream will be served in the Lake Mendota Room at Dejope Residence Hall from 10 p.m. to midnight.

Most ice cream will be served in cups. We will have 175 S’more Years, the commemorative ice cream flavor to celebrate UW’s 175th Anniversary. Dietary alternatives will also be available, as supplies last.

For the June 11 Ice Cream Social

If rain or severe weather prevents an outdoor social, we will move to Birge Hall. If needed, we will communicate any change in location on June 10.

Ice cream will be distributed in two areas on Bascom Hill with the following accessibility information:

Lawn area : between North Hall and South Hall, adjacent to paved paths: requires traversing steep surface slopes.

: between North Hall and South Hall, adjacent to paved paths: requires traversing steep surface slopes. Sidewalk area : across from the Observatory and Bascom bus stop: flat or gentle surface slopes available.

: across from the Observatory and Bascom bus stop: flat or gentle surface slopes available. In case of inclement weather for an accessible route: use the east entrance to Birge Hall, follow signs to elevator, travel to floor 1, and follow signs to lobby.

Transportation and Parking

Employees can get to Bascom Hill and Birge Hall by walking, biking, driving or using the Madison Metro Transit Route 80.

This accessible stall parking map provides event parking information.

Visit the Accessible Transportation Option website for information.

For the June 13 Ice Cream Social

Parking will be available in Lots 34, 37, 57, 58, and 59. Individuals with Service permits or State vehicles can park across the street in the parking garage (Linden Garage Lot 67). Attendees are also encouraged to use Bus 80, which stops at Observatory by Dejope.

For both events, we expect work units and supervisors to provide flexibility to allow you to attend the ice cream socials. Employees can attend during work hours without loss of pay. Employees not scheduled to work during this time can also attend this event, they will just not be paid during that time. Employees who plan to attend should tell their supervisor ahead of time.

Campus leaders with off-site departments are encouraged to host an ice cream social or another celebratory event for their staff. Please email Lisa Walters at lisa.walters@wisc.edu for more information.