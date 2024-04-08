Hundreds crowded Library Mall Monday afternoon to peer up at a rare solar eclipse, as the UW–Madison Astronomy Club hosted a live viewing event from noon to 3:30 p.m. The club provided observing tools, including eclipse glasses, telescopes and pinhole projectors. Others gathered in Der Rathskeller in Memorial Union and the Sett in Union South to watch livestreams of the event from around the world. Astronomy professors were on hand to share fun facts about the occurrence. Across campus, many just stepped outside and looked up with special protective glasses. While some areas of the United States viewed a total eclipse, in the Madison area the sun was between 85 and 90 percent obscured.