Photo gallery Eclipse throws shade, delighting campus

April 8, 2024

Hundreds crowded Library Mall Monday afternoon to peer up at a rare solar eclipse, as the UW–Madison Astronomy Club hosted a live viewing event from noon to 3:30 p.m.  The club provided observing tools, including eclipse glasses, telescopes and pinhole projectors. Others gathered in Der Rathskeller in Memorial Union and the Sett in Union South to watch livestreams of the event from around the world. Astronomy professors were on hand to share fun facts about the occurrence. Across campus, many just stepped outside and looked up with special protective glasses. While some areas of the United States viewed a total eclipse, in the Madison area the sun was between 85 and 90 percent obscured.

Dozens of people relax on a grassy field, many looking up at the sky.

Library Mall is full of people enjoying the warm spring day and viewing the eclipse. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A person smiles as he views the eclipse through sunglasses.

Smiles were plentiful as people watched the eclipse using protective sunglasses on Library Mall. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A person uses a machine to show the eclipsed sun's crescent-shaped shadow.

Jenna Karcheski, president of the UW Astronomy Club, shows the public a shadow of the solar eclipse using a SunSpotter solar telescope on Library Mall. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A photograph of the shadow of some hands.

People overlap their fingers in a grid pattern to create pinholes whose shadows show the crescent of the eclipse. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

People gather around telescopes to look at the sun.

Students use telescopes provided by the UW Astronomy Club to view the sun. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Undergraduate student Sam Rosenman holds a sheet of paper in the sun with holes pouched to make a smiley face of crescent shadows during the eclipse.

Undergraduate student Sam Rosenman holds a sheet of paper in the sun with holes pouched to make a smiley face of crescent shadows during the eclipse. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A man uses a large camera to photograph the eclipse.

Giang Pham has a protective covering on the lens of his camera as he photographs the solar eclipse from Library Mall. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

People sit on Bascom Hill, many looking up at the sun.

Bascom Hill was filled with people - both for its warmth and its eclipse. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

People standing on a bridge look up at the sun, wearing special glasses.

The Park Street pedestrian bridge is as good a place as any to see the eclipse. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Three people - two sitting, one standing - stare up at the sun.

People gather near the Park Street pedestrian bridge to watch eclipse. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A woman wearing special glasses looks up to the sun, smiling.

Vibha Srinivasan smiles as she watches the maximum eclipse moment. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

