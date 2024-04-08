Photo gallery Eclipse throws shade, delighting campus
Hundreds crowded Library Mall Monday afternoon to peer up at a rare solar eclipse, as the UW–Madison Astronomy Club hosted a live viewing event from noon to 3:30 p.m. The club provided observing tools, including eclipse glasses, telescopes and pinhole projectors. Others gathered in Der Rathskeller in Memorial Union and the Sett in Union South to watch livestreams of the event from around the world. Astronomy professors were on hand to share fun facts about the occurrence. Across campus, many just stepped outside and looked up with special protective glasses. While some areas of the United States viewed a total eclipse, in the Madison area the sun was between 85 and 90 percent obscured.
Library Mall is full of people enjoying the warm spring day and viewing the eclipse.
Smiles were plentiful as people watched the eclipse using protective sunglasses on Library Mall.
Jenna Karcheski, president of the UW Astronomy Club, shows the public a shadow of the solar eclipse using a SunSpotter solar telescope on Library Mall.
People overlap their fingers in a grid pattern to create pinholes whose shadows show the crescent of the eclipse.
Students use telescopes provided by the UW Astronomy Club to view the sun.
Undergraduate student Sam Rosenman holds a sheet of paper in the sun with holes pouched to make a smiley face of crescent shadows during the eclipse.
Giang Pham has a protective covering on the lens of his camera as he photographs the solar eclipse from Library Mall.
Bascom Hill was filled with people - both for its warmth and its eclipse.
The Park Street pedestrian bridge is as good a place as any to see the eclipse.
People gather near the Park Street pedestrian bridge to watch eclipse.
Vibha Srinivasan smiles as she watches the maximum eclipse moment.