Early voting starts for Aug. 9 primary election

Eligible Madison voters can cast their ballots for the fall primary election at two campus sites offering In-Person Absentee Voting.

Voting and voter registration will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (except weekends) from Tuesday, July 26, to Friday, Aug. 5, at Memorial Union and Union South, as well as other Madison locations.

Primary elections for governor, congress, state legislature, attorney general, and partisan county races will be on the ballot for the election.

A few important things to note before heading to the polls:

Make sure you’re registered: Check here. If you haven’t registered yet or registered at another address for the last election, you can register at the polls.

Know what to bring. Find a list of what you'll need at vote.wisc.edu.

Find a list of what you’ll need at vote.wisc.edu. Have the correct ID . A student ID is not valid for voting. Valid forms of ID include a Wisconsin driver’s license, U.S. passport, or a free campus-issued voter ID card.You can print the ID card at home, at print stations at campus voting locations, or at the Wiscard office at Union South. This card can still be used even if it is expired; however, you’ll need to show verification of enrollment from the Student Center with the expired ID. From your phone, go to go.wisc.edu/verify.

Do your research. Making an informed decision is important. Find out what is on your ballot.

Vote absentee. Voters who are away for the summer but wish to vote in Madison may submit an absentee ballot once they are registered to vote. More about voting absentee.

Remember, the general midterm election will be on Nov. 8, when we will choose a Wisconsin governor, U.S. senator, U.S. representatives and other offices.

Be sure to visit vote.wisc.edu – the hub for Badger voting information.