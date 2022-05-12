Known for years to his students and colleagues for his annual “final lecture,” William Cronon returned to campus recently for a retirement celebration — two years delayed — that prompted Susan Zaeske, associate dean for arts and humanities in the College of Letters & Science, to joke, “We’ve waited a long, long time for this: Bill Cronon’s final lecture!”

With that introduction, Cronon, who held the position of Frederick Jackson Turner and Vilas Research Professor of History, Geography, and Environmental Studies before retiring from UW–Madison in 2020, took to the stage to deliver the keynote address — without notes, and from the heart — at “Common Places: Keywords for a More Than Human World,” a conference held in his honor April 30 by his former PhD students.

“Thank you for having been part of this journey with me,” he said. “I’m so grateful to all of you.”

Watch Cronon’s remarks