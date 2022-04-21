Cramer named Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration

Read this message in:

UW-Madison has selected Rob Cramer, a deeply experienced administrator and current interim Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration, to continue as the permanent selection for the role.

“Rob has all of the tools, experience and knowledge to lead these critical units and support our university’s success,” says Chancellor Rebecca Blank. “I’m appreciative of his steady presence at this important time of transition.”

“The university is at a critical juncture and we have to be very focused on ensuring it thrives in order to support Wisconsin today and tomorrow,” Cramer says.

“It’s been an honor to serve as interim vice chancellor,” he adds. “For me it is a privilege to serve the people of Wisconsin, the UW System, and UW–Madison, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue.

An alumnus of UW–Madison, Cramer began as interim vice chancellor following Laurent Heller’s departure for Johns Hopkins University in May 2021.

Prior to that, he served as interim associate vice chancellor for Facilities, Planning & Management at UW–Madison and vice president for administration for the University of Wisconsin System. At UW System, he oversaw the offices of Human Resources, Information Technology, Information Security, Capital Planning, Project Management, and Administrative Services.

Earlier in his career, Cramer served as vice chancellor for administrative services at UW–Platteville, secretary of the State of Wisconsin Building Commission and administrator of the Division of State Facilities in the State of Wisconsin’s Department of Administration.

At UW–Madison, Cramer is currently also leading initiatives around the update of key campus technology tools through the Administrative Transformation (ATP) Program, employee compensation through the Title and Total Compensation (TTC) project, a commitment to a diverse and inclusive workforce, efforts to modernize and move forward on campus building projects, as well as continuing to navigate revenue generation and budgeting priorities.

UW–Madison’s Office of the Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration is responsible for the overall supervision of the university’s financial and administrative functions, including budget, facilities planning, business services, human resources, public safety and University Housing.

The 17-member search committee was chaired by Kris Olds, professor in the Department of Geography.