Chancellor search website is up; listening sessions continue

A new website has been launched covering information about the search for the next chancellor at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

The site includes a prospectus for the position, a timeline for the search, details about the Search and Screen Committee, information about UW–Madison and the Madison community, and other details for the campus community and stakeholders.

“We want to share our understanding of the role and its expectations far and wide,” says Regent Vice President Karen Walsh, chair of the search committee. “We also want to encourage nominations from the UW–Madison community.”

The Search and Screen Committee is continuing to hold listening sessions throughout the month of January.

In-person listening sessions are held at the Marquee Room in Union South, 1308 W. Dayton St. All sessions can also be attended virtually by joining the livestream at https://www.wisconsin.edu/regents/. Those attending virtually are encouraged to enter their comments in the chat box on the streaming page. Note that WebEx registration is required.

A virtual-only listening session for community members and alumni is set for Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

The committee will host two listening sessions for faculty members . The first will be on Thursday, Jan. 27, 9:30-10:30 a.m., with the second on Friday, Jan. 28, from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Instructional Academic Staff will have a listening session on Thursday, Jan. 27, from 11 a.m.-noon.

Two sessions for student input are planned by the committee, the first on Thursday, Jan. 27, from 1-2 p.m., with the second set for Monday, Jan. 31, from 1-2 p.m.

Sessions for other Academic Staff and University Staff took place earlier in the month.

All students, employees and visitors to campus are required to wear masks when inside campus buildings, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

Parking for in-person sessions is available in Lot 80, the underground garage beneath Union South, on a pay-per-ticket system.

If you are attending the sessions in person and are in need of accommodations, please contact Carrie Olson (carrie.olson@wisc.edu) for assistance.

If you are a second- or third-shift employee who would like feedback shared with the committee, or are an English Language Learner who would like your comments and feedback translated and relayed to the committee, contact Carrie Olson by email, or by leaving a voicemail at 608-890-1238.

Employees may attend the sessions during work hours without loss of pay, but should first provide their supervisor with reasonable notice. Spring 2022 semester instruction begins Jan. 25.