 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

Photo gallery Campus welcomes Ash Perez as APIDA Heritage Month Speaker

April 23, 2025

Writer, director and producer Ash Perez headlined this year’s Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month keynote event on Monday, April 21. “Exploring the APIDA-Verse with Ash Perez” offered a chance for attendees to learn more about the unique experiences Perez has lent his perspective to, from writing for shows on ABC and Freeform to releasing an original audio book. The event, organized by the APIDA Heritage Month Planning Committee, featured a moderated Q&A, where he shared a glimpse of his busy and creative world with the audience. 

Perez stands with arms wrapped around three other attendees as they smile for a photo.

Perez (second from left) poses for photos with APIDA Heritage Month Planning Committee members (left to right) Sam Leung, Sophie Zheng and Mandy Descorbeth. PHOTO BY: ROBERT SAN JUAN

Dong and Perez sit at a table. Dong smiles while Perez speaks into a table top microphone positioned in front of him.

APIDA Heritage Month Chair, Cindy Dong (left) leads the moderated questions during Perez’s keynote event. PHOTO BY: ROBERT SAN JUAN

Perez stands over a table with a marker in his hand. On the table is a large event poster with his photo, which he signs.

Perez was here! He takes a moment to sign the event poster after his keynote. PHOTO BY: ROBERT SAN JUAN

A group gathers around the stage for a photo. The first row sits on the stage with a row of attendees kneeling behind.

A few members of the APIDA Heritage Month Planning Committee gather to get a group photo with Perez after the event, which was held in Tripp Commons at the Memorial Union. PHOTO BY: ROBERT SAN JUAN

See more photo stories

Tags: campus life, Multicultural Student Center, recent sightings

You may also like…