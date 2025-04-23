Writer, director and producer Ash Perez headlined this year’s Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month keynote event on Monday, April 21. “Exploring the APIDA-Verse with Ash Perez” offered a chance for attendees to learn more about the unique experiences Perez has lent his perspective to, from writing for shows on ABC and Freeform to releasing an original audio book. The event, organized by the APIDA Heritage Month Planning Committee, featured a moderated Q&A, where he shared a glimpse of his busy and creative world with the audience.