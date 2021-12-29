New CDC guidance for isolation and quarantine

On December 27, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated recommendations for people who test positive for COVID-19 and for people who have been exposed.

In a post, Public Health Madison and Dane County offered a quick resource for navigating this new guidance. Campus will be updating information on the Covid Response page, but in the meantime, please consult the following:

IF YOU TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19:

Isolate at home for at least 5 days and wear a mask when around others for an additional 5 days.

Stay home. Do not go to work, school, or public areas. Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home as much as possible. Stay home and avoid others until you have been at least 24 hours without a fever (without fever-reducing medicine), your symptoms are resolving, and it has been 5 days since the first day you had symptoms. Continue to wear a well-fitted mask around others for 5 additional days. If you have not had any symptoms of COVID-19, stay home and avoid others until 5 days have passed since the day of your COVID-19 test. Continue to wear a well-fitted mask around others for 5 additional days.

Monitor your symptoms and call before visiting your doctor. If you have an appointment, be sure you tell them you have or may have COVID-19.

Avoid using public transportation, taxis, or ride-share.

Tell your employer, school, or child care center about your diagnosis. If the positive test was an at-home test, you can report your or your child’s result and a case investigator will follow-up with you to discuss isolation and contact notification. You should also try to receive a follow-up PCR test collected at a clinic or community test site within 48 hours to confirm the test result.

If you are having a medical emergency, call 911. Notify dispatch that you have or may have COVID-19.

You don’t need to get tested again if you’ve recently had a positive test, your test is likely to be positive for many weeks after you recover. You don’t need a negative test to stop isolating.

Notify your close contacts.

People in your household, and others you had close contact with need to get tested, stay home, and self-monitor for symptoms. See our exposure guidance for details.

Review our Release from Isolation and Quarantine Guidance PDFfor a detailed guide to know when you and your contacts can stop isolating.

Take steps to limit the spread of COVID in your household.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Wear a mask if you have to be around other people in your household.

Avoid sharing personal household items like dishes and glasses, or bedding.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If you can’t wash your hands, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Clean all “high touch” surfaces every day, such as counters, tables, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, phones, and keyboards.

IF YOU WERE EXPOSED TO SOMEONE WITH COVID-19

First, know that you generally need to be in close contact with someone with COVID-19 to get infected.

Close contact includes:

Living with or caring for a person with confirmed COVID-19, OR

Being within six feet of a person with confirmed COVID-19 for about 15 minutes (with or without a mask), OR

Someone with COVID-19 coughing on you, kissing you, sharing utensils with you or you had direct contact with their body secretions.

If you:

Have been boosted OR

Completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last 6 months OR

Completed the primary series of J&J vaccine within the last 2 months

Then:

Wear a mask around others for 10 days since your last contact.

Test on day 5, if possible.

However, if you:

Completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over 6 months ago and are not boosted OR

Completed the primary series of J&J over 2 months ago and are not boosted OR

Are unvaccinated

Then:

Stay home and quarantine for 5 days since your last contact. After that continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days.

If you can’t quarantine, you must wear a mask around others for 10 days. We strongly recommend quarantine as the safest option to prevent the spread of COVID.

Test on day 5, if possible.

You can find more information on PHMDC’s website, including what to do if someone in your household is sick: https://publichealthmdc.com/coronavirus/what-to-do-if-you-are-sick-or-possibly-exposed

Read more about making sense of the new guidance in this blog post from UWMadScience: https://uwmadscience.news.wisc.edu/health/what-should-we-make-of-the-new-cdc-guidance-for-isolation-and-quarantine/