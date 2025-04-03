Campus community invited to provide feedback on initial concepts to inform UW–Madison’s next strategic framework

The following message was sent on April 3 to all UW–Madison students, faculty, academic staff and university staff from Provost Charles Isbell, Jr. and Lauren Papp, associate dean for research in the School of Human Ecology.

Read this message in:

Dear UW–Madison community,

Welcome to the UW–Madison Strategic Visioning feedback survey! Your participation will help inform the Visioning Committee’s recommendations to the chancellor for the university’s next strategic framework.

This survey will take you about 15-30 minutes.

You can start and stop the survey before you submit it.

You may complete the survey during work hours without loss of pay. However, you will not be paid to complete the survey outside of your scheduled work hours.

The survey is available in English, Spanish, Hmong, Tibetan, Chinese, and Nepali.

Your answers are confidential. We will combine answers from all respondents and will not share answers that might identify you. The UW Survey Center is administering this survey to protect your confidentiality.

Development of Initial Concepts and Recommendations

As you know, Chancellor Mnookin recently convened a Visioning Committee of 31 faculty, staff, students, and alums who were tasked with creating initial concepts and developing recommendations for the university’s next strategic framework. Despite this moment of uncertainty for higher education and UW–Madison, our deep belief in the importance of our mission means it is critical that we plan strategically for our future, even as we continue to respond to the urgency of the moment.

As chairs of the Visioning Committee, we highly value your feedback on the initial concepts the committee has created over the past few months.

You will receive an email with a unique link to take the survey.

We will analyze the survey results during spring 2025 and share the results with UW–Madison leadership.

For More Information or Questions



Find more information about the Visioning Committee’s initial concepts at strategicvision.wisc.edu. For technical questions about this survey, please contact UW Survey Center Senior Project Director Jaime Faus at jfaus@ssc.wisc.edu.

Thank you for your participation and continued dedication to UW–Madison.

On, Wisconsin!

Charles Isbell, Jr.

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Lauren Papp

Associate Dean for Research, School of Human Ecology (SOHE)