 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

Photo gallery Campus buzzes with Earth Week activity

April 25, 2023

Every year, in the days leading up to April 22’s Earth Day, the events calendar at the University of Wisconsin–Madison bursts with opportunities for students and the UW community to reflect, connect and act in service to a more sustainable campus, state and world. This year’s events included the return of a campus-wide clean-up and a Sustainability Showcase on Library Mall.

Two men lean over a table to look at a display. A third man stands behind the display as he speaks to the visitors at his table. They are outdoors on Library Mall on a chilly spring day.

Undergraduates Malachi Clark and Ruben Schuurs (left) listen as Lucas LoBreglio (right), an undergraduate with the Wisconsin Energy Institute, talks about plant-based materials during a Sustainability Showcase event held on Library Mall as part of a larger Earth Week celebration recognizing Earth Day. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Two women talk over a display table featuring a poster about minimizing food waste and food insecurity. They are outdoors on Library Mall on a chilly spring day.

Christina Treacy (left) talks with visitors about the UW Food Recovery Network, a group on campus that strives to alleviate food insecurity and minimize food waste, during a Sustainability Showcase event held on Library Mall, which was part of a larger Earth Week celebration to recognize Earth Day, at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on April 21, 2023. (Photo by Bryce Richter / UW–Madison) Photo by: Bryce Richter

A group of four women gather at a display table to talk about themes related to Earth Day. They are outdoors on Library Mall on a chilly spring day.

Undergraduates Rae Johnson and Kylie Schedler (right), both interns with the Office of Sustainability, talk with visitors and hand out branded items during a Sustainability Showcase event held on Library Mall, which was part of a larger Earth Week celebration to recognize Earth Day, at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on April 21, 2023. (Photo by Bryce Richter / UW–Madison) Photo by: Bryce Richter

A woman holds a trash bag open while three men fill it with refuse they've collected. They are standing on a residential sidewalk and are dressed for chilly spring weather.

Student volunteers Mark Boeve, Daniel Guilette, Bennett Artman and Claire Naughton take part in a campus-wide cleanup and help to pick up garbage and recyclable materials along Langdon Street as part of a larger Earth Week celebration to recognize Earth Day at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on April 21, 2023. (Photo by Bryce Richter / UW–Madison) Photo by: Bryce Richter

Four undergraduate students, dressed for early spring weather, carry trash bags and search for litter on a campus walkway.

Student volunteers take part in a campus-wide cleanup and help to pick up garbage and recyclable materials along Langdon Street as part of a larger Earth Week celebration to recognize Earth Day at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on April 21, 2023. (Photo by Bryce Richter / UW–Madison) Photo by: Bryce Richter

See more photo stories

Tags: recent sightings, students, sustainability

You may also like…