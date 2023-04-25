Every year, in the days leading up to April 22’s Earth Day, the events calendar at the University of Wisconsin–Madison bursts with opportunities for students and the UW community to reflect, connect and act in service to a more sustainable campus, state and world. This year’s events included the return of a campus-wide clean-up and a Sustainability Showcase on Library Mall.



1 Undergraduates Malachi Clark and Ruben Schuurs (left) listen as Lucas LoBreglio (right), an undergraduate with the Wisconsin Energy Institute, talks about plant-based materials during a Sustainability Showcase event held on Library Mall as part of a larger Earth Week celebration recognizing Earth Day. Photo by: Bryce Richter



2 Christina Treacy (left) talks with visitors about the UW Food Recovery Network, a group on campus that strives to alleviate food insecurity and minimize food waste, during a Sustainability Showcase event held on Library Mall, which was part of a larger Earth Week celebration to recognize Earth Day, at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on April 21, 2023. (Photo by Bryce Richter / UW–Madison) Photo by: Bryce Richter



3 Undergraduates Rae Johnson and Kylie Schedler (right), both interns with the Office of Sustainability, talk with visitors and hand out branded items during a Sustainability Showcase event held on Library Mall, which was part of a larger Earth Week celebration to recognize Earth Day, at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on April 21, 2023. (Photo by Bryce Richter / UW–Madison) Photo by: Bryce Richter



4 Student volunteers Mark Boeve, Daniel Guilette, Bennett Artman and Claire Naughton take part in a campus-wide cleanup and help to pick up garbage and recyclable materials along Langdon Street as part of a larger Earth Week celebration to recognize Earth Day at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on April 21, 2023. (Photo by Bryce Richter / UW–Madison) Photo by: Bryce Richter