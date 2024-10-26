Madison’s State Street was lit up with smiles and cheers during the University of Wisconsin’s annual Homecoming Parade on Friday, Oct. 25. The annual parade is one of many Homecoming-week activities sponsored by the Wisconsin Alumni Association and the Wisconsin Union in advance of Saturday’s Homecoming football game against Penn State.



1 The weather was perfect for the Homecoming Parade — crisp, cool and clear. Photo by: Bryce Richter



2 Madison and Andrew Schwabe, along with three-year-old Aila Scwabe, all three huge Bucky Badger fans, sit and wait before the start of the parade. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



3 Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and her husband, Professor Joshua Foa Dienstag, wave to the crowd as their car progresses down State Street. Photo by: Jeff Miller



4 Members of the Mad Jugglers group march in the parade and juggle at the same time. Photo by: Bryce Richter



5 Miss Wisconsin Tori Triffin (right) and Miss Teen Wisconsin Olivia Negri (left) travel down State Street. Photo by: Bryce Richter



6 Playing the bass drum is all about keeping the beat. Photo by: Jeff Miller



7 Children in the crowd cheer on members of the UW Spirit Squad. Photo by: Jeff Miller



8 Bucky Badger's favorite weekend of the year is Homecoming. He flags a W paw sign to the crowd. Photo by: Jeff Miller



9 A member of the UW Boxing Club play-boxes with a group of children lining State Street. Photo by: Jeff Miller



10 A cutout of UW–Madison mascot Bucky Badger is seen as part of the American Society for Agricultural and Biological Engineers’ float. Photo by: Jeff Miller



11 Members of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority travel down State Street in the parade. Photo by: Bryce Richter



12 Alumni snap photos together on State Street. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison



13 Rebekah Rhyne, Abby Bartleson, and Lindsey Cholewczynski sing and sway along to “Varsity” during the Homecoming Block Party on Memorial Union Terrace Friday night. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



14 The UW Spirit Squad and the UW Marching Band perform during the pep rally at the block party. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



15 Tia Maeder, mother of a sophomore undergraduate student, cheers during the block party on the Memorial Union Terrace. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



16 Bucky Badger, the UW Spirit Squad and the UW Marching Band perform during the pep rally. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



17 Bucky Badger body surfs on the crowd during the pep rally at the Homecoming Block Party. Photo by: Althea Dotzour