Photo gallery Badger pride on the march during Homecoming parade

October 26, 2024

Madison’s State Street was lit up with smiles and cheers during the University of Wisconsin’s annual Homecoming Parade on Friday, Oct. 25. The annual parade is one of many Homecoming-week activities sponsored by the Wisconsin Alumni Association and the Wisconsin Union in advance of Saturday’s Homecoming football game against Penn State.

A street is crowded with spectators watching a parade progress, the state Capitol visible in the background.

The weather was perfect for the Homecoming Parade — crisp, cool and clear. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A couple and their child, all wearing red and white, play around as they wait for a parade.

Madison and Andrew Schwabe, along with three-year-old Aila Scwabe, all three huge Bucky Badger fans, sit and wait before the start of the parade. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Two people in a car wave to the crowd.

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and her husband, Professor Joshua Foa Dienstag, wave to the crowd as their car progresses down State Street. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Several people juggle pins even as they walk down a street in a parade.

Members of the Mad Jugglers group march in the parade and juggle at the same time. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Two people in a convertible car wave to the crowd as the car drives down a street lined with spectators.

Miss Wisconsin Tori Triffin (right) and Miss Teen Wisconsin Olivia Negri (left) travel down State Street. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A man plays the bass drum as he marches in a parade.

Playing the bass drum is all about keeping the beat. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A group of excited children cheer as cheerleaders walk by. All are dressed in the red nad white of the University of Wisconsin.

Children in the crowd cheer on members of the UW Spirit Squad. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A person dressed up as Bucky Badger holds up his hands in a W sign as he's surrounded by excited Badger fans.

Bucky Badger's favorite weekend of the year is Homecoming. He flags a W paw sign to the crowd. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A person wear gray sweatpants and sweatshirt mocks throwing a punch at some kids.

A member of the UW Boxing Club play-boxes with a group of children lining State Street. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A float has a Bucky Badger cutout and several laser-type lights on it.

A cutout of UW–Madison mascot Bucky Badger is seen as part of the American Society for Agricultural and Biological Engineers’ float. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Members of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority travel down State Street in the parade.

Members of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority travel down State Street in the parade. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A group of people huddle together and take photos.

Alumni snap photos together on State Street. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

Three young women stand, smile and sing.

Rebekah Rhyne, Abby Bartleson, and Lindsey Cholewczynski sing and sway along to “Varsity” during the Homecoming Block Party on Memorial Union Terrace Friday night. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

People bathed in red light play instruments and cheer excitedly.

The UW Spirit Squad and the UW Marching Band perform during the pep rally at the block party. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A woman wearing a cowboy hat and bathed in red light cheers.

Tia Maeder, mother of a sophomore undergraduate student, cheers during the block party on the Memorial Union Terrace. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Band members and a person dressed in a Bucky Badger outfit cheer while bathed in red light.

Bucky Badger, the UW Spirit Squad and the UW Marching Band perform during the pep rally. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A person dressed in a Badger outfit is held up by the arms of a crowd of people.

Bucky Badger body surfs on the crowd during the pep rally at the Homecoming Block Party. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

People pose for a selfie photo as fireworks ignite in the background.

From left to right, Cheryl Dennis, “very proud mom” of sophomore Sara Dennis, pose for a selfie while watching the fireworks at the close of the UW–Madison Homecoming Block Party on the Memorial Union Terrace. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

