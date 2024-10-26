Photo gallery Badger pride on the march during Homecoming parade
Madison’s State Street was lit up with smiles and cheers during the University of Wisconsin’s annual Homecoming Parade on Friday, Oct. 25. The annual parade is one of many Homecoming-week activities sponsored by the Wisconsin Alumni Association and the Wisconsin Union in advance of Saturday’s Homecoming football game against Penn State.
The weather was perfect for the Homecoming Parade — crisp, cool and clear.
Madison and Andrew Schwabe, along with three-year-old Aila Scwabe, all three huge Bucky Badger fans, sit and wait before the start of the parade.
Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and her husband, Professor Joshua Foa Dienstag, wave to the crowd as their car progresses down State Street.
Members of the Mad Jugglers group march in the parade and juggle at the same time.
Miss Wisconsin Tori Triffin (right) and Miss Teen Wisconsin Olivia Negri (left) travel down State Street.
Playing the bass drum is all about keeping the beat.
Children in the crowd cheer on members of the UW Spirit Squad.
Bucky Badger's favorite weekend of the year is Homecoming. He flags a W paw sign to the crowd.
A member of the UW Boxing Club play-boxes with a group of children lining State Street.
A cutout of UW–Madison mascot Bucky Badger is seen as part of the American Society for Agricultural and Biological Engineers’ float.
Members of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority travel down State Street in the parade.
Alumni snap photos together on State Street.
Rebekah Rhyne, Abby Bartleson, and Lindsey Cholewczynski sing and sway along to “Varsity” during the Homecoming Block Party on Memorial Union Terrace Friday night.
The UW Spirit Squad and the UW Marching Band perform during the pep rally at the block party.
Tia Maeder, mother of a sophomore undergraduate student, cheers during the block party on the Memorial Union Terrace.
Bucky Badger, the UW Spirit Squad and the UW Marching Band perform during the pep rally.
Bucky Badger body surfs on the crowd during the pep rally at the Homecoming Block Party.
From left to right, Cheryl Dennis, “very proud mom” of sophomore Sara Dennis, pose for a selfie while watching the fireworks at the close of the UW–Madison Homecoming Block Party on the Memorial Union Terrace.
Tags: recent sightings, student life