Photo gallery Badger pride on display at picnic

June 28, 2024

Students, faculty members and others gathered at the Pride Picnic on Library Mall on June 26 to spin a wheel for pride-themed prizes, pose for photos in rainbow-colored Terrace chairs and enjoy tasty boxed lunches. But most of all, they gathered to talk with friends and feel the strength and support of the LGBTQ+ community on campus. The event was coordinated by the Gender & Sexuality Campus Center, Wisconsin Alumni Association and their Rainbow Affinity Group. 

A sign advertises the Pride Picnic as people walk in the background.

Participants enjoyed activities such as watercolor painting with Wheelhouse Studios, spinning a wheel for prizes and a boxed lunch. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Attendees Olivia Kossel, Melissa Heilman, Katie Peters and Jill Heilman (front left to back right) enjoy watercolor painting with Wheelhouse Studios.

Attendees Olivia Kossel, Melissa Heilman, Katie Peters and Jill Heilman (front left to back right) enjoy watercolor painting with Wheelhouse Studios. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A man paints with watercolors.

Pete Buscaino, advisor with Outdoor UW, enjoys watercolor painting. Photo by: Bryce Richter

People sit on a sunny lawn, eat and talk. It's a picnic.

Attendees enjoy a sunny afternoon sitting outside during the annual Pride Picnic. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A man in front of a colorful spinning wheel hands out prizes.

Pasha Thao, program manager with the UW Alumni Association, hands out prizes to attendees at the WAA: Rainbow Affinity Group booth. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Two women sit in two chairs in a row of colorfully painted chairs.

Dean of Students Christina Olstad (left) and Fernie Rodriquez (right), associate vice chancellor for Student Affairs, relax in rainbow-painted Memorial Union Terrace chairs. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A woman hands out a red Pride t-shirt.

Makenzie McBryde , customer relations coordinator with the Wisconsin Alumni Association, hands out prizes such as t-shirts to attendees at the WAA: Rainbow Affinity Group booth. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Three people lounge on rainbow colored chairs.

GSCC staff member Alberto Santiago Ferreiras, Warren Scherer and Katherine Charek Briggs take a break to pose for a photo at the Pride Picnic. Photo by Eric Baillies

Two people sit on colorful chairs, and hug each other arm in arm.

Lucas Lee (left) and Eric Haag (right) have a photo taken while sitting in a row of rainbow-painted Memorial Union Terrace chairs. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Two people sit on a blanket eating a picnic lunch.

UW students Amelia Erdman (left) and A.J. Jensema (right) enjoy boxed lunches. Photo by: Bryce Richter

People get a photo taken while sitting in colorfully painted chairs.

A group of attendees have a photo taken while sitting in a row of rainbow-painting Memorial Union Terrace chairs. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A bowl full of buttons that say Badger Pride Pride

Attendees at the picnic were eager to display their Badger Pride. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Tags: Division of Student Life, Multicultural Student Center, recent sightings

