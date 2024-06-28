Photo gallery Badger pride on display at picnic
Students, faculty members and others gathered at the Pride Picnic on Library Mall on June 26 to spin a wheel for pride-themed prizes, pose for photos in rainbow-colored Terrace chairs and enjoy tasty boxed lunches. But most of all, they gathered to talk with friends and feel the strength and support of the LGBTQ+ community on campus. The event was coordinated by the Gender & Sexuality Campus Center, Wisconsin Alumni Association and their Rainbow Affinity Group.
Participants enjoyed activities such as watercolor painting with Wheelhouse Studios, spinning a wheel for prizes and a boxed lunch.
Attendees Olivia Kossel, Melissa Heilman, Katie Peters and Jill Heilman (front left to back right) enjoy watercolor painting with Wheelhouse Studios.
Pete Buscaino, advisor with Outdoor UW, enjoys watercolor painting.
Attendees enjoy a sunny afternoon sitting outside during the annual Pride Picnic.
Pasha Thao, program manager with the UW Alumni Association, hands out prizes to attendees at the WAA: Rainbow Affinity Group booth.
Dean of Students Christina Olstad (left) and Fernie Rodriquez (right), associate vice chancellor for Student Affairs, relax in rainbow-painted Memorial Union Terrace chairs.
Makenzie McBryde , customer relations coordinator with the Wisconsin Alumni Association, hands out prizes such as t-shirts to attendees at the WAA: Rainbow Affinity Group booth.
GSCC staff member Alberto Santiago Ferreiras, Warren Scherer and Katherine Charek Briggs take a break to pose for a photo at the Pride Picnic.
Lucas Lee (left) and Eric Haag (right) have a photo taken while sitting in a row of rainbow-painted Memorial Union Terrace chairs.
UW students Amelia Erdman (left) and A.J. Jensema (right) enjoy boxed lunches.
A group of attendees have a photo taken while sitting in a row of rainbow-painting Memorial Union Terrace chairs.
Attendees at the picnic were eager to display their Badger Pride.