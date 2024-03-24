Badger fans bring the red to New Hampshire for championship

Plenty of Wisconsin Badger fans — and Bucky Badger himself — made it to New Hampshire to cheer on the women’s hockey team as it went for a record eighth national championship. After a rally at Libby’s Bar and Grill, fans greeted team member as they arrived at Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, N.H., before Wisconsin took on the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Wisconsin player Kelly Grobatenko high-fives cheering Badger fans on her way to the game. Photo: Jeff Miller
Wisconsin head coach Mark Johnson is known for his calm, but even he was visibly excited as the team made their way to the arena. Photo: Jeff Miller
Goaltender Chloe Baker and other members of the Wisconsin women’s hockey team high-five cheering Badger fans welcoming the team to Whittemore Center Arena. Photo: Jeff Miller
Bucky Badger was in Durham to support the team. Photo: Jeff Miller
A Wisconsin Badger fan dances the polka with Bucky Badger at the pep rally at Libby’s Bar and Grill in Durham, N.H., ahead of the game. Photo: Jeff Miller
Bucky Badger links arms with Wisconsin Badger fans as members of the UW Marching Band perform “Varsity” during the pep rally. Photo: Jeff Miller
“It’s a great day for hockey” was the catchphrase of legendary Badgers coach Bob Johnson. It remains true today, as Bob Johnson’s son Mark Johnson coaches the Badger women’s hockey team in the national championship game. Photo: Jeff Miller
There was no shortage of red-and-white clothing as fans prepare for the game. Photo: Jeff Miller
The band gets the fans revved up before the game. Photo: Jeff Miller
Wisconsin Badger fan Krista Schmidt of Madison keeps the Badgers — and Bucky — in her heart as the band plays “Be My Baby.” Photo: Jeff Miller