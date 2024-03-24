 Skip to main content
Badger fans bring the red to New Hampshire for championship

March 24, 2024

Plenty of Wisconsin Badger fans — and Bucky Badger himself — made it to New Hampshire to cheer on the women’s hockey team as it went for a record eighth national championship. After a rally at Libby’s Bar and Grill, fans greeted team member as they arrived at Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, N.H., before Wisconsin took on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Fans wearing red cheer the team, along with Bucky Badger.

Plenty of Wisconsin Badger fans — and Bucky Badger himself — made it to New Hampshire to cheer on the team as it went for a national championship. Photo: Jeff Miller

A woman high-fives fans.

Wisconsin player Kelly Grobatenko high-fives cheering Badger fans on her way to the game. Photo: Jeff Miller

A man smiles, surrounded by people.

Wisconsin head coach Mark Johnson is known for his calm, but even he was visibly excited as the team made their way to the arena. Photo: Jeff Miller

A woman wearing a red shirt high-fives a fan.

Goaltender Chloe Baker and other members of the Wisconsin women’s hockey team high-five cheering Badger fans welcoming the team to Whittemore Center Arena. Photo: Jeff Miller

A person wearing a Bucky Badger outfit high-fives a child.

Bucky Badger was in Durham to support the team. Photo: Jeff Miller

A woman wearing a Wisconsin shirt links arms with Bucky Badger and dances.

A Wisconsin Badger fan dances the polka with Bucky Badger at the pep rally at Libby’s Bar and Grill in Durham, N.H., ahead of the game. Photo: Jeff Miller

A mascot and two humans are arm-in-arm.

Bucky Badger links arms with Wisconsin Badger fans as members of the UW Marching Band perform “Varsity” during the pep rally. Photo: Jeff Miller

A family wearing red Wisconsin Badgers gear gather around a table and cheer.

“It’s a great day for hockey” was the catchphrase of legendary Badgers coach Bob Johnson. It remains true today, as Bob Johnson’s son Mark Johnson coaches the Badger women’s hockey team in the national championship game. Photo: Jeff Miller

People wear red and white shirts and chat.

There was no shortage of red-and-white clothing as fans prepare for the game. Photo: Jeff Miller

People wearing red play musical instruments.

The band gets the fans revved up before the game. Photo: Jeff Miller

A woman clasps her hands close to her heart as she looks at Bucky.

Wisconsin Badger fan Krista Schmidt of Madison keeps the Badgers — and Bucky — in her heart as the band plays “Be My Baby.” Photo: Jeff Miller

