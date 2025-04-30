APIDA Heritage Month explores a far-reaching universe of cultures

This year’s Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month theme, “Into the APIDA-Verse” – a play on the popular animated Spider-Man movies – took a close look at how the many universes that make up the APIDA community come together to create a strong and unique web of cultures and connection.

The APIDA Heritage Month Festival on Saturday, April 5 launched the month’s events. Attendees gathered to celebrate with everything from crafts to karaoke, with UW–Madison’s APIDA student organizations each offering their own fun activity.

On Saturday, April 19, students filled the Great Hall in the Memorial Union for the sixth annual APIDA Gala hosted by the APIDA Heritage Month Planning Committee and the Asian American Student Union (AASU). The event included a banquet in celebration of APIDA Heritage Month, a keynote speaker, and student performances.

One of the final events of APIDA Heritage Month welcomed writer, director and producer Ash Perez as this year’s keynote speaker. The event, held on Monday, April 21, was formatted as a moderated Q&A, where Ash was able to answer questions about his experience and creative work as a member of the greater APIDA community.

Related: Campus welcomes Ash Perez as APIDA Heritage Month Speaker

These are just a few of the many engaging events that took place on campus for APIDA Heritage Month, celebrating the rich cultures and connections of Asian, Pacific Islander, and Desi American communities. The APIDA Heritage Month planning committee, made up of dedicated UW–Madison students, planned and led this year’s programming with support from the Multicultural Student Center.