APIDA Heritage Month explores a far-reaching universe of cultures

April 30, 2025

This year’s Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month theme, “Into the APIDA-Verse” – a play on the popular animated Spider-Man movies – took a close look at how the many universes that make up the APIDA community come together to create a strong and unique web of cultures and connection.

The APIDA Heritage Month Festival on Saturday, April 5 launched the month’s events. Attendees gathered to celebrate with everything from crafts to karaoke, with UW–Madison’s APIDA student organizations each offering their own fun activity.

A small white tree sits on a table with small hand-written messages hanging from the branches. Two students sit at the table writing their own messages on pieces of paper that they will then hang on the tree with the other wishes.

Students stop by a table hosted by the Asian American Student Union to write wishes to be added to a Wishing Tree. PHOTO BY: CALEB BRULEY

Five students sit around a rectangular table. They focus on the craft they are each working on surrounded by bags and containers fulled with different color beads.

One of the activities offered during the Heritage Festival was bracelet making, hosted by the Chinese American Student Association. PHOTO BY: CALEB BRULEY

A group of students stand around a stable, which is staffed by two fellow students. The students who stand mold pipe cleaners into different floral shapes.

Students gather around the South East Asian Student Association table where they craft flowers out of pipe cleaners. PHOTO BY: CALEB BRULEY

Xie sits on a stool in front of a large TV screen showing karaoke lyrics to the Backstreet Boy's song, 'I want it that way.' Xie can be seen singing into a microphone.

Ben Xie, a UW–Madison junior and AASU's FamBam Coordinator, belts out a classic pop tune during his stop at the karaoke station. PHOTO BY: CALEB BRULEY

On Saturday, April 19, students filled the Great Hall in the Memorial Union for the sixth annual APIDA Gala hosted by the APIDA Heritage Month Planning Committee and the Asian American Student Union (AASU). The event included a banquet in celebration of APIDA Heritage Month, a keynote speaker, and student performances.

Four students pose with their fingers formed into peace signs and smile as a fellow student stands in the foreground of the picture holding up a camera and taking a photo of the group.

UW–Madison juniors Christine Liang (left) and Stephanie Zhang (front center), sophomore Allie Ma (back left), and senior Siddharth Tiwari (back right) commemorate the 2025 APIDA x AASU Gala with a group photo. PHOTO BY: ROBERT SAN JUAN

Seven student wear cultural attire and stand in a semicircle in front of a large audience. They each sing into a microphone they are holding as they perform for the room.

Wisconsin Waale is a newly award-winning South Asian a cappella team. Wrapping up their first competition season, they performed 'When the Party's Over' by Billie Eilish, arranged by Prisha Choudary. PHOTO BY: ROBERT SAN JUAN

A students sits and play a traditional Asian musical instrument next to fellow bandmates who join her on stage and are pictured in the background of the photo.

Asian Musical Instrument Community (AMIC) perform during the Gala, featuring traditional Asian musical instruments. PHOTO BY: ROBERT SAN JUAN

A group of students cluster together for a pose at the end of a dance performance. Each wave black and white or red and white flags as they smile to the audience that is not pictured.

Some members of the Asian American Student Union making a special one-time appearance performing as "AASPA," choreographed by Andy Trinh, a UW–Madison freshman in both AASU and the APIDA Heritage Month Planning Committee. PHOTO BY: ROBERT SAN JUAN

Mayadev stands among a small group of UW-Madison students. She smiles and holds her left hand over her chest as she speaks to the group.

State Representative Renuka Mayadev (AD-77) was a guest of honor at the APIDA x AASU Gala. Here, she speaks with students after her remarks. PHOTO BY: ROBERT SAN JUAN

One of the final events of APIDA Heritage Month welcomed writer, director and producer Ash Perez as this year’s keynote speaker. The event, held on Monday, April 21, was formatted as a moderated Q&A, where Ash was able to answer questions about his experience and creative work as a member of the greater APIDA community.

Dong and Perez sit at a table. Perez smiles at Dong while she speaks into a table top microphone positioned in front of him.

Ash Perez (right) watches as APIDA Heritage Month Chair Cindy Dong addresses the crowd. PHOTO BY: ROBERT SAN JUAN

Students sit in chairs facing the table at the front of the room. The photo shows a woman holding the microphone in her left hand as she asks Perez a question.

UW–Madison alum and former APIDA Heritage Month Planning Committee member, Rachel Nguyen takes the floor with a question for Perez.

Seen from behind, Perez hold his arm around a student as they hold up a camera for a selfie. Students wait in the audience for their turn to speak to Perez.

After the show, Perez stuck around to chat with audience members, sign posters and take a few selfies. PHOTO BY: ROBERT SAN JUAN

These are just a few of the many engaging events that took place on campus for APIDA Heritage Month, celebrating the rich cultures and connections of Asian, Pacific Islander, and Desi American communities. The APIDA Heritage Month planning committee, made up of dedicated UW–Madison students, planned and led this year’s programming with support from the Multicultural Student Center.

Tags: campus life, Multicultural Student Center

