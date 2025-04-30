APIDA Heritage Month explores a far-reaching universe of cultures

This year’s Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month theme, “Into the APIDA-Verse” – a play on the popular animated Spider-Man movies – took a close look at how the many universes that make up the APIDA community come together to create a strong and unique web of cultures and connection.
The APIDA Heritage Month Festival on Saturday, April 5 launched the month’s events. Attendees gathered to celebrate with everything from crafts to karaoke, with UW–Madison’s APIDA student organizations each offering their own fun activity.
Students stop by a table hosted by the Asian American Student Union to write wishes to be added to a Wishing Tree. PHOTO BY: CALEB BRULEY
One of the activities offered during the Heritage Festival was bracelet making, hosted by the Chinese American Student Association. PHOTO BY: CALEB BRULEY
Students gather around the South East Asian Student Association table where they craft flowers out of pipe cleaners. PHOTO BY: CALEB BRULEY
Ben Xie, a UW–Madison junior and AASU's FamBam Coordinator, belts out a classic pop tune during his stop at the karaoke station. PHOTO BY: CALEB BRULEY
On Saturday, April 19, students filled the Great Hall in the Memorial Union for the sixth annual APIDA Gala hosted by the APIDA Heritage Month Planning Committee and the Asian American Student Union (AASU). The event included a banquet in celebration of APIDA Heritage Month, a keynote speaker, and student performances.
UW–Madison juniors Christine Liang (left) and Stephanie Zhang (front center), sophomore Allie Ma (back left), and senior Siddharth Tiwari (back right) commemorate the 2025 APIDA x AASU Gala with a group photo. PHOTO BY: ROBERT SAN JUAN
Wisconsin Waale is a newly award-winning South Asian a cappella team. Wrapping up their first competition season, they performed 'When the Party's Over' by Billie Eilish, arranged by Prisha Choudary. PHOTO BY: ROBERT SAN JUAN
Asian Musical Instrument Community (AMIC) perform during the Gala, featuring traditional Asian musical instruments. PHOTO BY: ROBERT SAN JUAN
Some members of the Asian American Student Union making a special one-time appearance performing as "AASPA," choreographed by Andy Trinh, a UW–Madison freshman in both AASU and the APIDA Heritage Month Planning Committee. PHOTO BY: ROBERT SAN JUAN
State Representative Renuka Mayadev (AD-77) was a guest of honor at the APIDA x AASU Gala. Here, she speaks with students after her remarks. PHOTO BY: ROBERT SAN JUAN
One of the final events of APIDA Heritage Month welcomed writer, director and producer Ash Perez as this year’s keynote speaker. The event, held on Monday, April 21, was formatted as a moderated Q&A, where Ash was able to answer questions about his experience and creative work as a member of the greater APIDA community.
Ash Perez (right) watches as APIDA Heritage Month Chair Cindy Dong addresses the crowd. PHOTO BY: ROBERT SAN JUAN
UW–Madison alum and former APIDA Heritage Month Planning Committee member, Rachel Nguyen takes the floor with a question for Perez.
After the show, Perez stuck around to chat with audience members, sign posters and take a few selfies. PHOTO BY: ROBERT SAN JUAN
These are just a few of the many engaging events that took place on campus for APIDA Heritage Month, celebrating the rich cultures and connections of Asian, Pacific Islander, and Desi American communities. The APIDA Heritage Month planning committee, made up of dedicated UW–Madison students, planned and led this year’s programming with support from the Multicultural Student Center.