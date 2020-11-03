After careful preparation by the Madison City Clerk’s office and UW–Madison officials, Election Day went ahead on Nov. 3 at seven polling places on campus. Students and other voters wore face masks and maintained physical distance from each other as they cast their ballots. Many students had cast their votes early, but same-day voting was brisk as well as the presidential election is expected to have high turnout. UW–Madison is competing in the Big Ten Voting Challenge, to have the highest voting rate among the conference’s 14 schools.



1 Memorial Union was one of seven polling places on campus for the Nov. 3 election. Photo by: Bryce Richter



2 A poll worker helps a student register to vote at the Nicholas Recreation Center polling station. Photo by: Bryce Richter



3 UW students register to vote before casting their ballots at the Chazen. Photo by: Bryce Richter



4 Students cast their ballots at the Nicholas Recreation Center polling station, just a little more than a month after it opened. Photo by: Bryce Richter



5 Students cast their ballots at physically distanced voting boxes at the Chazen Museum of Art polling station. Photo by: Bryce Richter



6 Students cast their ballots in physically distanced voting booths at the Chazen Museum of Art polling station. Photo by: Bryce Richter



7 UW student volunteer election worker Elise Goldstein shows off the voting message on her face mask. Photo by: Bryce Richter



8 Polling places on campus remained busy throughout the day, but lines remained relatively short. Photo by: Bryce Richter



9 Students cast their ballots — read by a machine. — at the Chazen Museum of Art polling station. Photo by: Bryce Richter



10 Students are awarded an "I voted" sticker after casting their ballots at the Chazen. Photo by: Bryce Richter



11 Students write down the reasons why they vote at an interactive display outside of 333 East Campus Mall. Photo by: Bryce Richter