UW–Madison students aren’t the only ones who get to celebrate the end of another academic year. A nighttime event at Dejope Residence Hall on May 14 recognized all the 2nd- and 3rd-shift employees who “Keep Wisconsin On.” These essential Badgers ensure the physical campus — from residence halls to lab spaces — runs safely and smoothly throughout the evening and into the early morning hours.



1 UW–Madison Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin talks with Henry Smith, a Memorial Union custodian, during the annual late-night appreciation event. Photo by: Bryce Richter



2 Rob Cramer, vice chancellor for finance and administration, speaks to the crowd filling the Lake Mendota Room. Photo by: Bryce Richter



3 An employee listens as UW leaders thank the crowd for the outstanding work being done each day in service to UW–Madison’s mission. Photo by: Bryce Richter



4 Employees enjoy a dinner buffet followed by Babcock Dairy ice cream. Photo by: Bryce Richter



5 Employees take a momentary pause from their ice cream to smile for a photo. Photo by: Bryce Richter



6 An employee chats with fellow Badgers at her table. Photo by: Bryce Richter