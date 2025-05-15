 Skip to main content
May 15, 2025

UW–Madison students aren’t the only ones who get to celebrate the end of another academic year. A nighttime event at Dejope Residence Hall on May 14 recognized all the 2nd- and 3rd-shift employees who “Keep Wisconsin On.” These essential Badgers ensure the physical campus — from residence halls to lab spaces — runs safely and smoothly throughout the evening and into the early morning hours.

 

Mnookin and Smith stand in a brightly lit room. Mnookin smiles as Smith talks to her.

UW–Madison Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin talks with Henry Smith, a Memorial Union custodian, during the annual late-night appreciation event. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Rob Cramer, vice chancellor for finance and administration, speaks to the crowd filling the Lake Mendota Room.

Rob Cramer, vice chancellor for finance and administration, speaks to the crowd filling the Lake Mendota Room. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A employee wears a read shirt. His back faces the camera as he listens to a speaker who does not appear in the image frame. The back of the employee's shirt reads 'work with Bucky' and shows a picture of Bucky Badger.

An employee listens as UW leaders thank the crowd for the outstanding work being done each day in service to UW–Madison’s mission. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A man wearing a Milwaukee Brewers baseball hat stands in a buffet line. He is filling his plate with cheese that will top his tacos already plated on his plate.

Employees enjoy a dinner buffet followed by Babcock Dairy ice cream. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A group of employees sit around a round table and look at the camera for a photo.

Employees take a momentary pause from their ice cream to smile for a photo. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A closeup of a woman talking with fellow employees at her table.

An employee chats with fellow Badgers at her table. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Mnookin stands and the end of a table and speaks with employees who are seated.

Chancellor Mnookin talks with employees during the event. Earlier in the evening, she recognized their commitment in a speech: “When we talk about the things we value deeply as a university — access to education, excellence in research, and bringing our discoveries out of our labs and into the world — all of that starts with you.” Photo by: Bryce Richter

