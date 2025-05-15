Photo gallery ‘All of it starts with you’: A special thanks to UW’s 2nd- and 3rd-shift employees
UW–Madison students aren’t the only ones who get to celebrate the end of another academic year. A nighttime event at Dejope Residence Hall on May 14 recognized all the 2nd- and 3rd-shift employees who “Keep Wisconsin On.” These essential Badgers ensure the physical campus — from residence halls to lab spaces — runs safely and smoothly throughout the evening and into the early morning hours.
UW–Madison Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin talks with Henry Smith, a Memorial Union custodian, during the annual late-night appreciation event.
Rob Cramer, vice chancellor for finance and administration, speaks to the crowd filling the Lake Mendota Room.
An employee listens as UW leaders thank the crowd for the outstanding work being done each day in service to UW–Madison’s mission.
Employees enjoy a dinner buffet followed by Babcock Dairy ice cream.
Employees take a momentary pause from their ice cream to smile for a photo.
An employee chats with fellow Badgers at her table.
Chancellor Mnookin talks with employees during the event. Earlier in the evening, she recognized their commitment in a speech: “When we talk about the things we value deeply as a university — access to education, excellence in research, and bringing our discoveries out of our labs and into the world — all of that starts with you.”
