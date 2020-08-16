Wearing face masks and physical distancing from others, Todd Rosenberg, a 1990 alumnus, and his daughter Bella Rosenberg, an incoming first-year student from Chicago, dropped off some of Bella’s belongings at Elizabeth Waters Residence Hall on Aug. 15. More than 360 students from Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin signed up to participate in UW Housing’s early-drop off program, which runs Aug. 15-18. Housing’s fall move-in dates are Aug 26-31 and will include staggered scheduling and enhanced safety protocols as part of UW–Madison Smart Restart during the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic. Bella Rosenberg, from Chicago, is double majoring in Biology and Computer Science. Her roommate is Maggie Chrostowski, from the Village of Hollandale, Wis. The roommates live in Troxelle House in Elizabeth Waters Residence Hall as part of the Women in Science and Engineering (WISE) learning community.



