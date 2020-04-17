With in-person instruction suspended for the rest of spring semester and campus buildings closed except to essential employees, campus is a quiet place these days. But there’s still activity from University Housing food-delivery robots, which serve carryout-only food from Gordon Avenue Market to those authorized student residents who remain living in UW Housing residence halls.



1 A cluster of University Housing food-delivery robots wait for remote clearance to cross the intersection of East Campus Mall at W. Johnson Street on campus recently. Photo by: Jeff Miller

2 While almost all in-person events have been canceled, remote events are picking up. Photo by: Jeff Miller

3 A food delivery robot gets its bearings. Photo by: Jeff Miller