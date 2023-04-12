The iconic chairs and tables were taken out of storage and set up on the Memorial Union Terrace this week, just in time for warmer spring weather and Investiture Week. Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin on Wednesday helped unpack the chairs, whose appearance each spring and sunburst design have become synonymous with summer in Madison. It was part of a series of special campus events planned for April 3-15 to celebrate the university and formally welcome Mnookin as chancellor and the 30th leader of the UW–Madison.