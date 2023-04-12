 Skip to main content
Photo gallery A sunny forecast: Terrace chairs out just in time for investiture celebration

April 12, 2023

The iconic chairs and tables were taken out of storage and set up on the Memorial Union Terrace this week, just in time for warmer spring weather and Investiture Week. Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin on Wednesday helped unpack the chairs, whose appearance each spring and sunburst design have become synonymous with summer in Madison. It was part of a series of special campus events planned for April 3-15 to celebrate the university and formally welcome Mnookin as chancellor and the 30th leader of the UW–Madison.

Jennifer Mnookin pushes a trolly loaded with metal chairs across a sunny, crowded Memorial Union Terrace.

Chancellor Mnookin pushes a cart as movers and volunteers begin to unload truckloads of chairs. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A member of the chair delivery team and Dawn Dever smile and talk as they push trollies of metal chairs across the Memorial Union Terrace.

Dawn Dever (right), membership manager with the Wisconsin Union, talks with a member of the chair delivery team. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Jennifer Mnookin sets out a green metal chair on the Memorial Union Terrace.

It's good to get an assortment of colors at the table setups. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Ashley Alloway places a metal chair at a yellow table on the Memorial Union Terrace.

Ashley Alloway (right), marketing coordinator for the Wisconsin Union, places chairs. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Three people lift chairs from a trolly to place them at tables on the Memorial Union Terrace.

Vicki Keegan (right), marketing director at the Wisconsin Union, pitches in. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Jennifer Mnookin stands at a table of seated students at the Memorial Union Terrace. They smile as they talk with each other.

Chancellor Mnookin talks with students (left to right) Charlotte Daly, Ellie Condon, and Maria Davis as movers and volunteers begin to unload truckloads of iconic Terrace chairs. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Student Emily Chin wears Air Pods and works on her laptop at a table on the Memorial Union Terrace on a sunny day.

UW undergraduate Emily Chin was happy to get back in the warmth of the terrace. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Student Quincy Fields works wears Air Pods and holds a book open on his lap while he works on his laptop, sitting at a table on the Memorial Union Terrace on a sunny day.

Undergraduate Quincy Fields enjoys the sun; shorts were a common sight as the terrace opened on a beautiful day. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A student, Sami Lacke, wears headphones and looks at her phone while sitting at a table at the Memorial Union Terrace on a sunny day.

Undergraduate Sami Lacke is one of the first students to take advantage of the newly unpacked chairs and tables on the Memorial Union Terrace. Photo by: Bryce Richter

