Photo gallery A sunny forecast: Terrace chairs out just in time for investiture celebration
The iconic chairs and tables were taken out of storage and set up on the Memorial Union Terrace this week, just in time for warmer spring weather and Investiture Week. Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin on Wednesday helped unpack the chairs, whose appearance each spring and sunburst design have become synonymous with summer in Madison. It was part of a series of special campus events planned for April 3-15 to celebrate the university and formally welcome Mnookin as chancellor and the 30th leader of the UW–Madison.
Chancellor Mnookin pushes a cart as movers and volunteers begin to unload truckloads of chairs.
Dawn Dever (right), membership manager with the Wisconsin Union, talks with a member of the chair delivery team.
It's good to get an assortment of colors at the table setups.
Ashley Alloway (right), marketing coordinator for the Wisconsin Union, places chairs.
Vicki Keegan (right), marketing director at the Wisconsin Union, pitches in.
Chancellor Mnookin talks with students (left to right) Charlotte Daly, Ellie Condon, and Maria Davis as movers and volunteers begin to unload truckloads of iconic Terrace chairs.
UW undergraduate Emily Chin was happy to get back in the warmth of the terrace.
Undergraduate Quincy Fields enjoys the sun; shorts were a common sight as the terrace opened on a beautiful day.
Undergraduate Sami Lacke is one of the first students to take advantage of the newly unpacked chairs and tables on the Memorial Union Terrace.
