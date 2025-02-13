The years may change, but the snowball fight remains the same. Call it the “snowball effect” of Bascom Hill. Students delighted in the chance to take (friendly) aim at their fellow Badgers when Madison was hit with around six inches of snow on Wednesday, Feb. 12.



1 Laughter fills Bascom Hill just outside of the notoriously quiet Law Library. Photo by: Jeff Miller

2 Tess Klammer, a first-year student from Minnesota, prepares her ball of fresh February snow. Photo by: Jeff Miller

3 A group of students make the most of the wintery conditions on campus, dodging the fast-flying snow surrounding them on Bascom Hill. Photo by: Jeff Miller

4 As snowballs fly feet away, a few solo pedestrians walk across a snow-covered Bascom Hill. Photo by: Jeff Miller

5 A Wisconsin-branded hat keeps Tess Klammer warm and (relatively) safe from flying snow. Photo by: Jeff Miller