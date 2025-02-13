 Skip to main content
Photo gallery A sudden storm erupts into a Battle for Bascom

February 13, 2025

The years may change, but the snowball fight remains the same. Call it the “snowball effect” of Bascom Hill. Students delighted in the chance to take (friendly) aim at their fellow Badgers when Madison was hit with around six inches of snow on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

A group of students throw snowballs at each other outside of the Law Library on Bascom Hill. Students are bundled up in winder gear while also wearing smiles on their faces.

Laughter fills Bascom Hill just outside of the notoriously quiet Law Library. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A student at the center of the picture gathers snow in her hands as she shapes a snowball. Laughing, she looks at her friends who are off camera.

Tess Klammer, a first-year student from Minnesota, prepares her ball of fresh February snow. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Two students are in the foreground of a group of students. All are laughing and throwing snowballs at each other on Bascom Hill.

A group of students make the most of the wintery conditions on campus, dodging the fast-flying snow surrounding them on Bascom Hill. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A distant picture shows two students crossing in front of a snow Bascom Hall.

As snowballs fly feet away, a few solo pedestrians walk across a snow-covered Bascom Hill. Photo by: Jeff Miller

This closeup shows a person wearing a Wisconsin-branded winter hat that is covered in snow from a recent snowball fight.

A Wisconsin-branded hat keeps Tess Klammer warm and (relatively) safe from flying snow. Photo by: Jeff Miller

