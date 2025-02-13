Photo gallery A sudden storm erupts into a Battle for Bascom
The years may change, but the snowball fight remains the same. Call it the “snowball effect” of Bascom Hill. Students delighted in the chance to take (friendly) aim at their fellow Badgers when Madison was hit with around six inches of snow on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Laughter fills Bascom Hill just outside of the notoriously quiet Law Library.
Tess Klammer, a first-year student from Minnesota, prepares her ball of fresh February snow.
A group of students make the most of the wintery conditions on campus, dodging the fast-flying snow surrounding them on Bascom Hill.
As snowballs fly feet away, a few solo pedestrians walk across a snow-covered Bascom Hill.
A Wisconsin-branded hat keeps Tess Klammer warm and (relatively) safe from flying snow.
