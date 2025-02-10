UW–Madison’s annual Winter Carnival on Feb. 6-9 drew big crowds to frozen Lake Mendota and its shoreline to skate, ice fish, sled play broomball and hockey and enjoy a freestyle snowboard and ski show. Others just came to walk on the ice together and marvel at the replica of the Statue of Liberty’s head and torch. The celebration was capped off with fireworks on Feb. 8.



1 Something about the presence of the Statue of Liberty draws people out on the ice of Lake Mendota to talk, explore and take selfies with her. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison



2 Students Yael Hahn (right) and Abby Heltzer (left) tentatively skate on Lake Mendota. Photo by: Bryce Richter



3 A snowboarder prepares to fly off a jump as the crowd — and Lady Liberty — watch. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison



4 Kristen Kehl-Flowberg (right) and Marta Flowberg (left) skate on the ice of a frozen Lake Mendota near the Memorial Union during an open skate event on Feb. 8. Photo by: Bryce Richter



5 The torch of liberty lights up Lake Mendota. Photo by: Bryce Richter



6 A freestyle skier grinds on a rail as he competes in the Rail Jam event. Photo by: Bryce Richter



7 Fireworks, the Statue of Liberty, and a clear, cold Wisconsin night made it a Winter Carnival to remember. Photo by: Bryce Richter



8 Students participate in the Red Bull Light the Lamp hockey/mini golf combo event. Photo by: Bryce Richter



9 There's nothing like broomball on an icy lake to get the heart pumping. Photo by: Bryce Richter



10 A group of student skating on frozen Lake Mendota delight in the colors of sunset on Feb. 7. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



11 Atisha Cyrill and Neha Chadaga, graduate students in information science and computer science, enjoy the warmth of a bonfire on frozen Lake Mendota on Feb. 7. The friends came to their first Winter Carnival because Skate Night with Outdoor UW featured Taylor Swift's music. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



12 Hockey anyone? Landon Maphis prepares to receive the puck from Dylan Hart. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



13 Student Elise Edwardsen, a member of Figure Skating Club of UW–Madison (FSCUW) spins on frozen Lake Mendota near Lady Liberty. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



14 From left to right, students Scarlet Mann and Callahan Mahoney laugh and make snow angels on frozen Lake Mendota near the Memorial Union. The friends, both from the east coast, said they'd never been on a frozen lake before and they love it. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



15 Members of the Wisconsin Fishing Team, Kole Her, Maddie Noll, Nicholas Lemke and Oliver Nienas, pose for a photo with their ice auger and ice fishing gear after spending the day teaching folks how to ice fish on frozen Lake Mendota on Feb. 7. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



16 Maddie Noll, a member of the Wisconsin Fishing Team, pulls an ice fishing tip-up from a hole on frozen Lake Mendota. Photo by: Althea Dotzour