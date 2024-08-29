Still/Moving
UW–Madison in 2024 through the camera’s lens
Photos by: Bryce Richter, Jeff Miller, Althea Dotzour, Taylor Wolfram, MK Denton, Paige Valley and Xiaomeng Shen
Words by: Preston Schmitt
How do you measure a successful year at the University of Wisconsin–Madison?
In 2024, you could start with the big moments: a 175th anniversary celebration; a record number of freshman applicants and students on campus; the first graduating class of UW–Madison Online; the launch of the Wisconsin RISE Initiative; progress on new buildings for the College of Engineering, the College of Letters & Science and the School of Computer, Data & Information Sciences; a milestone in fusion and other fields of research; the “new Ivy” moniker from Forbes magazine; a women’s hockey championship game appearance.
But you can also measure the year at UW–Madison by the accumulation of all the small, quiet, everyday moments that create the vibrant fabric of campus life. They prove — despite blizzardy weather, or passionate disagreements, or the inevitable obstacle in the path of research and learning — that Badgers are still moving forward. One small moment, and still photo, at a time.
Still/Chilling
A year at UW–Madison comes with four picturesque seasons, starting with the bitter cold one. But even freezing temperatures and snow flurries can’t slow the hotbed of activity on this campus. We easily endure the chilliest days of winter, because the promise of spring — and then summer at the Terrace — is never far away.
Still/Discovering
This year, UW–Madison rose to sixth in the nation in research expenditures. (Move over, UCLA!) At a $1.7 billion research enterprise, aha moments abound — not just for scientists in the lab, but also for students in the classroom and young visitors in our museums. We cherish every moment of discovery, big and small.
Still/Creating
Music. Art. Community. There’s a reason this place is home to the both the first university dance program and the first studio glass program in the country. Badgers are never still — and never content — which means that we’re always creating.
Still/Embracing
To embrace each other is practically part of the UW–Madison curriculum. When new students arrive on campus and attend convocation, they wrap their arms around their peers’ shoulders to sing “Varsity!” And then, as you can see, they never really let go.
Still/Celebrating
In 2024, we put a bow on UW’s 175th anniversary extravaganza — just as you could finally finish saying, “Demisemiseptcentennial.” But don’t worry: On this campus, reasons to celebrate Badger achievement never cease. Cheer on, Wisconsin!
Still/Engaging
On the first day of classes, Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin wrote: “Success requires all of us to bring both curiosity and compassion to our conversations with one another, and to respect diversity of thought both when we agree and — most especially — when we do not.” And all around us, we saw this principle in action.
Still/Welcoming
You belong here. That’s always our message to new students at UW–Madison, starting during those whirlwind few hours of move-in day. Every year, we love to capture the experience as they meet their new roommates, bid farewell to their families and begin their Wisconsin Experience.
Still/Badgering
The capitalization is key here. Because badgering, the lowercase verb, may be bad (don’t badger your professors!). But Badgering means embracing our school spirit. And we do plenty of it.
Still/Sweating
Badgers are active creatures. Whether it’s our varsity teams, sport clubs or open recreation activities, there’s always some action to catch on campus.
Still/Wondering
College is for the curious, and at UW–Madison, we’re always eager to learn more about the world around us. This year, Mother Nature provided some striking lessons on our small place in a wonderful universe.
Still/Congratulating
Thousands of UW students finished their degrees in 2024, celebrating the occasion in grand ceremonies at Camp Randall Stadium and the Kohl Center. No pressure, but we can’t wait to see how they live out the Wisconsin Idea — and change the world.
Still/Exploring
At UW–Madison, learning often takes us outside the classroom. Whether we’re looking up to the sky or digging down in the earth, we know that the next frontier of knowledge awaits.
Still/Laughing
Badgers work hard — and play hard. On a campus where (plastic) pink flamingos routinely flock to Bascom Hill, it should be no surprise that we like a good laugh.
Still/Moving
As we bid farewell to 2024, we look forward to another momentous year at UW–Madison. What discoveries, celebrations and laughs will 2025 bring? We’re not sure. But we do know one thing: Badgers will still be moving forward. And we’re going to cherish — and capture — every moment.