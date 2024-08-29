Photos by: Bryce Richter, Jeff Miller, Althea Dotzour, Taylor Wolfram, MK Denton, Paige Valley and Xiaomeng Shen

Words by: Preston Schmitt

How do you measure a successful year at the University of Wisconsin–Madison?

In 2024, you could start with the big moments: a 175th anniversary celebration; a record number of freshman applicants and students on campus; the first graduating class of UW–Madison Online; the launch of the Wisconsin RISE Initiative; progress on new buildings for the College of Engineering, the College of Letters & Science and the School of Computer, Data & Information Sciences; a milestone in fusion and other fields of research; the “new Ivy” moniker from Forbes magazine; a women’s hockey championship game appearance.

But you can also measure the year at UW–Madison by the accumulation of all the small, quiet, everyday moments that create the vibrant fabric of campus life. They prove — despite blizzardy weather, or passionate disagreements, or the inevitable obstacle in the path of research and learning — that Badgers are still moving forward. One small moment, and still photo, at a time.