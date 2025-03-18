Early spring holds the promise of green, as leaves and shoots will emerge in the coming months. But if you want to see and smell green foliage sooner, you can turn to the D.C. Smith Greenhouse, used to grow plants for classes in UW–Madison’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.

Senior Biocore student Lily Selkow, a senior Biocore student, has been studying at the greenhouse since her freshman year, when she lived in Kronshage Residence Hall across the street.

“It’s kind of a secret spot. I don’t tell a lot of people about it,” Selkow says. “I like it because it’s hot during the winter, and it’s a little less depressing than a library.”