43 faculty honored with Vilas professorships and awards
Extraordinary members of the University of Wisconsin–Madison faculty have been honored during the last year with awards supported by the estate of professor, U.S. Senator and UW Regent William F. Vilas (1840-1908).
Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professorships
Seventeen professors were named to Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professorships, an award recognizing distinguished scholarship as well as standout efforts in teaching and service. The professorship provides five years of flexible funding — two-thirds of which is provided by the Office of the Provost through the generosity of the Vilas trustees and one-third provided by the school or college whose dean nominated the winner.
The new Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professors are:
Jean-Michel Ané, Bacteriology
Tulika Bose, Physics
Angela Byars-Winston, Medicine
Michelle Chui, Pharmacy Social and Administrative Sciences
Caroline Gottschalk Druschke, English
Claudio Gratton, Entomology
George Huber, Chemical and Biological Engineering
Nancy Kendall, Educational Policy Studies
Glen Kwon, Pharmacy Pharmaceutical Sciences
Joshua Lang, Medicine
Gregory Nemet, La Follette School of Public Affairs
Sébastien Roch, Mathematics
Guilherme Rosa, Animal and Dairy Sciences
Laura Schechter, Agricultural & Applied Economics
Snežana Stanimirović, Astronomy
John Svaren, Comparative Biosciences
Mike Swift, Computer Sciences
Vilas Faculty Early Career Investigator Awards
Fourteen professors received Vilas Faculty Early Career Investigator Awards, recognizing research and teaching excellence in faculty who are relatively early in their careers. The award provides flexible research funding for three years.
The recipients are:
Mariel Barnes, La Follette School of Public Affairs
Ashley Brown, History
Jacob Brunkard, Genetics
Roomasa Channa, Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences
Jing Fan, Nutritional Sciences
Yanie Fécu, English
Simon Goldberg, Counseling Psychology
Line Roald, Electrical and Computer Engineering
Diana Rodríguez-Gómez, Educational Policy Studies
Ramathasan Thevamaran, Mechanical Engineering
Tyler Ulland, Pathology and Laboratory Medicine
Nina Varsava, Law
Daniel Wright, Civil and Environmental Engineering
Annette Zimmermann, Philosophy
Vilas Faculty Mid-Career Investigator Awards
Twelve professors received Vilas Faculty Mid-Career Investigator Awards, recognizing research and teaching excellence. The award provides flexible research funding for three years.
The recipients are:
Mathew Berland, Curriculum and Instruction
Tim Bertram, Chemistry
Tonya Brito, Law
Amy Claessens, Educational Policy Studies
Jonathan Engle, Medical Physics and Radiology
Holly Gibbs, Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies
Elizabeth Hennessy, Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies
Andrew Mehle, Medical Microbiology and Immunology
Nadav Shelef, Political Science and Mosse/Weinstein Center for Jewish Studies
Erin Silva, Plant Pathology
Heather White, Animal and Dairy Sciences
Victor Zavala, Chemical and Biological Engineering
