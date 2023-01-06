Vice Provost for Libraries Lisa Carter accepts role at the University of Michigan

Vice Provost for Libraries and University Librarian Lisa Carter will depart the University of Wisconsin–Madison this spring to become Dean of Libraries and University Librarian at the University of Michigan. An interim will be appointed in the coming weeks and a nationwide search will commence to fill the position.

Carter came to UW–Madison in 2018, after serving in leadership roles at the Ohio State University, North Carolina State University and the University of Kentucky. During her tenure at UW–Madison, Carter oversaw efforts to reimagine Libraries’ facilities and storage needs, successfully advocated for base budget increases, and, with the Chazen Museum of Art, secured a $500,000 grant from the Mellon Foundation with a match grant from the university.

“I want to thank Lisa for her outstanding service to UW–Madison, and in particular, for her leadership and vision through transformation of the university’s collections storage and management,” says Provost Karl Scholz. “She has been a terrific colleague and we are very sorry to see her leave, but we wish her the best in her new role.”

At UW–Madison, Carter helped lead organizational change efforts in the General Library System, including advocacy for improved diversity and inclusive practices within the Libraries. She also strengthened Libraries’ role in supporting UW–Madison’s teaching and research missions and provided policy direction for libraries campus-wide.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work alongside my talented, dedicated and inspirational Libraries colleagues to support the faculty, staff and students at the University of Wisconsin. I am proud of the impact we have on outstanding scholarship that provides meaningful outcomes to Wisconsin, the nation and the world,” Carter says. “My time at Wisconsin has been incredibly formative and I am truly grateful for how the Libraries and our various partners have innovated to enhance our mission and to provide valued services to our academic community and beyond.”

Carter succeeded Edward Van Gemert, who was vice provost for libraries and university librarian from 2013 to 2018, when he retired after a 46-year library career. She helped create a new strategic direction and vision for UW–Madison Libraries, aligned with the university’s strategic framework and its role advancing the Wisconsin Idea.

Carter’s career service also spans leadership roles within the Association of Research Libraries, the Big Ten Academic Alliance Library Initiatives, the Center for Research Libraries, the Coalition of Networked Information and more.

At UW–Madison, she has been a member of the Chancellor’s Leadership Council, the Provost’s Executive Group, and the Council of UW Libraries, in addition to other service and leadership, including as chair of the Libraries Coordinating Council. She was also an advisory committee member for the Public History Project exhibition.

More information about an interim vice provost of libraries and search process will be shared with the UW campus community later this semester.