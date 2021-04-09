2021 KidWind challenge gusts ahead as a virtual competition

From February through June, we will highlight the ways that UW–Madison powers the state’s economy through research and innovation, educates the next generation and reaches out to Wisconsinites to improve their lives. April’s theme is Innovation. Watch for more at #CantStopABadger and #UWimpact on social media. Your support can help us continue this work.

The Quilt Blockers from Darlington, Wis. on March 6 stormed to the front of a pack of competitors from across Wisconsin and Northern Illinois to take first place in the 2021 KidWind Challenge high school division.

That same day, the St. Thomas Trojans of Crystal Lake, Ill., hoisted the middle school championship hardware.

Hosted for the fourth year by the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s Wisconsin Energy Institute – and for the first time via video conference – the competition is a hands-on design celebration that engages students through the lens of wind energy.

Teams designed and built wind turbines from scratch, measuring power output in wind tunnels designed for the occasion. An expert panel of judges then awarded points for engineering prowess and wind energy knowledge displayed during final presentations.

“I was really impressed by the level of conversation and the back and forth that they had with the judges,” says Allison Bender, Wisconsin Energy Institute outreach and events coordinator. “During these discussions, students were brainstorming about what they could try next year to level up. It shows they’re invested in KidWind for the long term.”

The “instant challenge” brought an ad-libbing spin to the contest this year, with each team creating a short commercial for a hypothetical wind farm in their community on the spot. “In other parts of the competition, students could prepare and practice knowing exactly what they’d be judged on, but the instant challenge gave teams a chance to be creative and think on their feet,” says Bender.