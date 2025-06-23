Photo essay by Catherine Reiland, assistant vice provost and director of the Wisconsin Idea Seminar. Editing assistance from Kelly Copolo, academic program specialist and assistant for the Wisconsin Idea Seminar.

Forty years ago, in 1985, the Wisconsin Idea Seminar emerged out of the commitment to introduce new faculty and staff to the people and places of Wisconsin. Since then, more than 1,300 University of Wisconsin–Madison employees have made the five-day journey through the state.

In May, 40 members of the 2025 Wisconsin Idea Seminar set off on the Forest + River journey to follow a circular path around Wisconsin, focusing on forest ecosystems, sustainability, entrepreneurship, health, creative placemaking and migration.

“Throughout the Wisconsin Idea Seminar, every place we visited felt incredibly welcoming,” food science professor Gulustan Ozturk says.” In the people we met, I found a spirit of connection—it felt like discovering pieces of home across the state. It reminded me that love and community can be found everywhere.”

They considered how rivers, forests and people are interconnected and depend on each other. They met:

Menominee language educators who spoke of their community’s collective memory that spans 600 generations.

Hmong farmers who are marking 50 years of settlement in Wisconsin, and who connect the past, present and future by cultivating plots of garlic, scarlet eggplant and culturally significant herbs in rural Wausau.

Family members at the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Institute who are caring for loved ones who are living with dementia, and they saw firsthand how music mobilizes memory and restores the spirit.

High school students who saw an absence in the historical narrative and sought a collaboration with the Wisconsin Latinx History Collective and the Wisconsin Historical Society to collect oral histories from their neighbors.

Grandmothers, like Bonnie McKiernan and Zakiya Courtney, who are repositories and conduits of knowledge and love — who bridge eras and geographies, and who are actively working to sustain and care for their communities.

They also met UW alumni at every stop who continue to strengthen relations between the university and their local communities to advance research, entrepreneurship and collaborations that are guided by community priorities.

Seminar travelers included a forensic toxicologist, a dancer, a chemist whose career was inspired by a periodic table placemat, a licensed pilot and many others, but they all shared curiosity about Wisconsin and its traditions and people.

And now these faculty and staff are poised to deepen their roots here in Wisconsin.

For more information about the Wisconsin Idea Seminar, visit https://wiseminar.wisc.edu/