While many of us have been away during the pandemic, campus continues to evolve as construction projects progress. If you haven’t been to Badgerland for a while, expect to see a new Chemistry Building addition, a Babcock Hall addition, progress on the Sellery Residence Hall project, an empty field where the Natatorium sat, and more.



1 The four-year Chemistry Building expansion project will be completed in two phases, with renovations slated to finish by early 2022. The $133 million tower and other renovations will update teaching and laboratory spaces to accommodate the next generation of chemical education and research. Photo by: Jeff Miller



2 Construction workers work on the exterior facade of an addition to the Chemistry Building. Photo by: Jeff Miller



3 The Chemistry Building project involves renovation of the basement, first floor, and second floor of the Daniels wing. These floors house teaching laboratories, classrooms, and undergraduate student services spaces. Photo by: Jeff Miller



4 Sellery Residence Hall is in the midst of a three-year renovation to improve resident space and upgrade facilities. It includes a new connecting link between the two towers, similar to the one at Witte Residence Hall. Photo by: Jeff Miller



5 Cranes hoist and lower material for the building addition to Sellery Residence Hall. Photo by: Jeff Miller



6 Construction workers use heavy equipment to grind remaining rubble piles from the demolished 1960s-era Natatorium. Construction of a new Natatorium is expected to begin in spring. Photo by: Jeff Miller