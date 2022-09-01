Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin welcomed new faculty members to UW–Madison in a picnic event at Olin House on Wednesday attended by more than 200 UW–Madison leaders, new faculty and their family and friends. The new faculty members include engineers and poets, sociologists and statisticians. “I’m sure you’re going to find UW–Madison to be as warm and welcoming as I have,” said Mnookin, who started Aug. 4.

Mnookin praised the university’s tradition of community outreach, its commitment to teaching, the supportive environment, and the beauty of campus and the city of Madison.