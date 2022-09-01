 Skip to main content
Link to news home page
News

Photo gallery Chancellor Mnookin welcomes new faculty members

September 1, 2022

Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin welcomed new faculty members to UW–Madison in a picnic event at Olin House on Wednesday attended by more than 200 UW–Madison leaders, new faculty and their family and friends. The new faculty members include engineers and poets, sociologists and statisticians. “I’m sure you’re going to find UW–Madison to be as warm and welcoming as I have,” said Mnookin, who started Aug. 4.

Mnookin praised the university’s tradition of community outreach, its commitment to teaching, the supportive environment, and the beauty of campus and the city of Madison.

“I’m sure you’re going to find UW–Madison to be as warm and welcoming as I have,” said Chancellor Mnookin, who started Aug. 4.

“I’m sure you’re going to find UW–Madison to be as warm and welcoming as I have,” said Chancellor Mnookin, who started Aug. 4. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Chancellor Mnookin greets Lauren Papp, professor and associate dean in the School of Human Ecology, and her family.

Chancellor Mnookin greets Lauren Papp, professor and associate dean in the School of Human Ecology, and her family. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Chancellor Mnookin and her dog Plato greet Tony McDonald, assistant professor in the College of Engineering, and his family.

Chancellor Mnookin and her dog Plato greet Tony McDonald, assistant professor in the College of Engineering, and his family. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Bucky also was sure to welcome new faculty members and their families.

Bucky also was sure to welcome new faculty members and their families. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Chancellor Mnookin and her husband, Joshua Foa Dienstag, had a chance to meet plenty of new faculty.

Chancellor Mnookin and her husband, Joshua Foa Dienstag, had a chance to meet plenty of new faculty. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Bucky Badger keeps an eye on Chancellor Mnookin’s dog Plato as guests check in to the event.

Bucky Badger keeps an eye on Chancellor Mnookin’s dog Plato as guests check in to the event. Photo by: Bryce Richter

College of Engineering Dean Ian Robertson and Wisconsin School of Business Dean Vallabh Sambamurthy catch up.

College of Engineering Dean Ian Robertson and Wisconsin School of Business Dean Vallabh Sambamurthy catch up. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A man talks to two other people.

Eric Wilcots, dean of the College of Letters and Science, talks with others at the new faculty welcome. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Jake Baggot, associate vice chancellor for heath services, talks with others at the event.

Jake Baggot, associate vice chancellor for heath services, talks with others at the event. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Vallabh Sambamurthy, dean of the Wisconsin School of Business, talks with attendees.

Vallabh Sambamurthy, dean of the Wisconsin School of Business, talks with attendees. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Everyone enjoyed themselves on a warm summer night.

Everyone enjoyed themselves on a warm summer night. Photo by: Bryce Richter

See more photo stories

Tags: chancellor, recent sightings