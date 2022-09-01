Photo gallery Chancellor Mnookin welcomes new faculty members
Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin welcomed new faculty members to UW–Madison in a picnic event at Olin House on Wednesday attended by more than 200 UW–Madison leaders, new faculty and their family and friends. The new faculty members include engineers and poets, sociologists and statisticians. “I’m sure you’re going to find UW–Madison to be as warm and welcoming as I have,” said Mnookin, who started Aug. 4.
Mnookin praised the university’s tradition of community outreach, its commitment to teaching, the supportive environment, and the beauty of campus and the city of Madison.
Chancellor Mnookin greets Lauren Papp, professor and associate dean in the School of Human Ecology, and her family.
Chancellor Mnookin and her dog Plato greet Tony McDonald, assistant professor in the College of Engineering, and his family.
Bucky also was sure to welcome new faculty members and their families.
Chancellor Mnookin and her husband, Joshua Foa Dienstag, had a chance to meet plenty of new faculty.
Bucky Badger keeps an eye on Chancellor Mnookin’s dog Plato as guests check in to the event.
College of Engineering Dean Ian Robertson and Wisconsin School of Business Dean Vallabh Sambamurthy catch up.
Eric Wilcots, dean of the College of Letters and Science, talks with others at the new faculty welcome.
Jake Baggot, associate vice chancellor for heath services, talks with others at the event.
Vallabh Sambamurthy, dean of the Wisconsin School of Business, talks with attendees.
Everyone enjoyed themselves on a warm summer night.
