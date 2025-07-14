 Skip to main content
Photo gallery We like to move it!

July 14, 2025

Summer is the perfect time to get out and get moving on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus. In July, everywhere you looked you could see people cycling, kayaking, sailing and playing basketball and volleyball under the summer sun. The warm weather is expected to continue this week.

A cyclist rides on a tree-lined path.

A cyclist speeds through the shadows along the Howard Temin Lakeshore Path. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

On the T-dock of Tong Family Marina, next to the Hoofers Sailing Club, teenagers sailors rig up Zest sailboats during a sailing summer camp.

On the T-dock of Tong Family Marina, next to the Hoofers Sailing Club, teenagers sailors rig up Zest sailboats during a sailing summer camp. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

A number of kayaks are piled up on a dock on a lake.

Taking a kayak ride on Lake Mendota is always an enticing option on a summer day. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

A group of people play volleyball on a sand court.

It's perfect weather for sand volleyball at the volleyball court at the Cole Recreation Area. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

A group of people play basketball on a court surrounded by grass and trees,

Students enjoy some hoops at the Lakeshore basketball courts. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

