Summer is the perfect time to get out and get moving on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus. In July, everywhere you looked you could see people cycling, kayaking, sailing and playing basketball and volleyball under the summer sun. The warm weather is expected to continue this week.



1 A cyclist speeds through the shadows along the Howard Temin Lakeshore Path. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

2 On the T-dock of Tong Family Marina, next to the Hoofers Sailing Club, teenagers sailors rig up Zest sailboats during a sailing summer camp. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

3 Taking a kayak ride on Lake Mendota is always an enticing option on a summer day. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

4 It's perfect weather for sand volleyball at the volleyball court at the Cole Recreation Area. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

5 Students enjoy some hoops at the Lakeshore basketball courts. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison