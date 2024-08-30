Thousands of new freshmen and transfer students gathered at Camp Randall Stadium on Thursday for a crash course on becoming a Badger, and then they topped it off by forming a gigantic human “W” on the field. The annual W Project event introduces new students to time-honored UW chants and songs. Students heard from Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin, Dean of Students Christina Olstad, Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Fernie Rodriguez and Bucky Badger himself. Attendees can even get a free copy of the new W Project poster when they attend New Student Convocation on Tuesday.
Practicing the cheers
Hundreds of first-year students learn traditional campus cheers and songs as part of the W Project. Photo by Paige Valley
A member of the Wisconsin Alumni Student Board tosses free t-shirts into the crowd. Photo by Paige Valley
The stands at Camp Randall were a flurry of right and white as students cheered and sang. Photo: Jeff Miller
Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin speaks to the first-year students gathered for the W Project. Photo: Jeff Miller
Students were eager to learn the traditions, which included singing “Sweet Caroline.” Photo: Jeff Miller
The UW Marching Band led many of the cheers. Photo: Jeff Miller
Forming the W
Leaning the words to “Varsity” — and how to swing your hand — is a key part of becoming a Badger. Photo: Jeff Miller
While they gather to form the W, hundreds of first-year students display W hand signs. Photo: Jeff Miller
With the sun setting, students held up red glow sticks, including this W formation. Photo: Jeff Miller
The final product
The students passed their first test, successfully forming the motion W shape on the field. Photo by: Bryce Richter
The sun set over the W, but the students persisted. Photo by: Bryce Richter
Watch it being formed
See more photo stories