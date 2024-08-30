 Skip to main content
Photo gallery W Project: New students enjoy Bucky boot camp

August 30, 2024

Thousands of new freshmen and transfer students gathered at Camp Randall Stadium on Thursday for a crash course on becoming a Badger, and then they topped it off by forming a gigantic human “W” on the field. The annual W Project event introduces new students to time-honored UW chants and songs. Students heard from Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin, Dean of Students Christina Olstad, Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Fernie Rodriguez and Bucky Badger himself. Attendees can even get a free copy of the new W Project poster when they attend New Student Convocation on Tuesday.

Practicing the cheers

People wearing Wisconsin Badger shirts cheer and laugh as they stand in a stadium.

Hundreds of first-year students learn traditional campus cheers and songs as part of the W Project. Photo by Paige Valley

A member of the Wisconsin Alumni Student Board tosses free t-shirts into the crowd. Photo by Paige Valley

People wearing red and white Wisconsin Badger shirts cheer in stands.

The stands at Camp Randall were a flurry of right and white as students cheered and sang. Photo: Jeff Miller

A woman with a red Badger Buddy T shirt talks at a podium.

Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin speaks to the first-year students gathered for the W Project. Photo: Jeff Miller

Students gather with red pompoms and sing.

Students were eager to learn the traditions, which included singing “Sweet Caroline.” Photo: Jeff Miller

Horn players hold up their instruments in a circle as they lead cheers.

The UW Marching Band led many of the cheers. Photo: Jeff Miller

Forming the W

Students sing "Varsity" and wave their hands.

Leaning the words to “Varsity” — and how to swing your hand — is a key part of becoming a Badger. Photo: Jeff Miller

As dusk falls, students crowd a field and display W signs with their hands.

While they gather to form the W, hundreds of first-year students display W hand signs. Photo: Jeff Miller

 

Several glow sticks are held together to form a W on the field of a stadium, which is darkening as the sun sets.

With the sun setting, students held up red glow sticks, including this W formation. Photo: Jeff Miller

The final product

Students stand on a football field, their bodies forming a W.

The students passed their first test, successfully forming the motion W shape on the field. Photo by: Bryce Richter

The sun set over the W, but the students persisted. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A stadium is shown at dusk, with students forming a W on the field.

The W was picturesque in the dusk. Photo by: Bryce Richter

