Thousands of new freshmen and transfer students gathered at Camp Randall Stadium on Thursday for a crash course on becoming a Badger, and then they topped it off by forming a gigantic human “W” on the field. The annual W Project event introduces new students to time-honored UW chants and songs. Students heard from Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin, Dean of Students Christina Olstad, Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Fernie Rodriguez and Bucky Badger himself. Attendees can even get a free copy of the new W Project poster when they attend New Student Convocation on Tuesday.

Practicing the cheers

Forming the W

The final product

Watch it being formed