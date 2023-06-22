Video: Helping students tell their stories through poetry

Writer Deshawn McKinney helps local high schoolers tell their stories through poetry as part of ALL Stories, a project from the Art Lit Lab, UW–Madison College of Letters & Science and the Greater Madison Writing Project.

ALL Stories brings local authors into schools and community organizations to help encourage and inspire young writers.

“Whether or not you actually keep going with poetry, I think it has utility because you know how to use your voice and as an artist that’s something you have to get used to,” McKinney said.