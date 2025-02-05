UW’s hottest double majors: Pairings broaden knowledge and widen opportunities

If one major is good, are two majors twice as good?

Adding a second major can pay big dividends, broadening students’ perspectives and boosting their future career potential, according to academic advisors at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

Roughly 30 percent of UW grads major in two or more areas, a rate that’s been stable for at least a decade. Pursuing multiple majors is particularly popular in fields like computer science, business and economics.

“Students can choose to enrich their undergraduate experience by pursing a double major, which allows them to connect ideas across different disciplines,” says Kelley Harris, director of Cross College Advising Service. “In addition, double majors can broaden students’ knowledge and skills and doing so could potentially open up additional career opportunities.”

One double-major combination stands out as most common: computer science and data science. In the 2023-24 academic year, 201 graduates received degrees in both fields — more than twice as many as any other double major.

“Students view the double major in computer sciences and data science as an opportunity to maximize their college experience and optimize their preparation for career paths in tech,” says Steve Wright, computer sciences department chair. “The double major equips students with complementary skills: Data science tells us what technique and computations must be performed to make effective use of data, and computer science tells us how to implement those computations efficiently and reliably.”

Here are the five most popular fields for double-majoring in 2023-24 (based on number of graduates), and a look at why:

No. 1: Computer sciences: 349 students (39.8 percent of all students in the major)

Top matches: Data science (201); mathematics (81); computer engineering (66)

No. 2: Data science: 249 students (58 percent)

Top matches: Computer sciences (201); economics (53); mathematics (42).

“The computer major pairs well with many other majors because in a tech- and data-driven world, it adds vital, marketable tech and analysis skills to almost every other knowledge discipline.” — Steve Wright, chair of the Department of Computer Sciences

Top matches: Business: real estate and urban land economics (92); business: risk management and insurance (52); economics (29)

“Finance teaches students technical business skills that are not only in demand but can be applied to a wide range of business careers, thereby making finance a smart educational investment choice. The skills learned in finance are used widely in most business areas, including accounting, real estate, and risk management, making them ideal double majors.” — Jim Johannes, deputy chair of the Department of Finance, Investment, and Banking

No. 4: Economics: 192 students (32.5 percent)

Top matches: Data science (53); political science (34); business: finance, investment, and banking (29)

“The study of economics in large part is in how to approach answering questions, rather than about the questions themselves. As a result, other disciplines like data science, computer science, finance and investment banking, political science, math, and many others pair well with economics.” — Chris Taber, chair of the Department of Economics

No. 5: Psychology: 146 students (26.7 percent)

Top matches: Neurobiology (57); legal studies (24); economics (15)“Psychology students develop exceptional skills in critical thinking, gain a rich understanding of human behavior and motivation, and excel in research methods and data analytics, all of which can be applied to and complement a range of other disciplines. Because the psychology major is so flexible, it can be easily paired with a student’s other academic interests, like a second major, certificate or pre-professional coursework. The psychology training students receive here makes them even more competitive in the job market, no matter the careers they pursue.” — Maria Hartwig, undergraduate program manager for the Department of Psychology.

Rest of the top 10: Business: real estate and urban land economics (127); mathematics (129); political science (112); neurobiology (272); biology (49).