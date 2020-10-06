Each fall, UW–Madison welcomes and celebrates new and recently promoted faculty of color at a reception hosted by the Office of the Deputy Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Inclusion and the Office of the Secretary of the Faculty. This year’s virtual event recognized nearly 85 new faculty and 36 faculty promoted to associate professor or full professor.

“Now, more than ever, we want to launch our upcoming academic year by welcoming new and returning faculty with our Annual Faculty of Color Virtual Reception,” said Interim Deputy Vice Chancellor for Diversity and Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer Cheryl B. Gittens. “This is a wonderful time to meet and honor faculty of color while extending a warm welcome virtually. It is also an opportunity to reconnect with colleagues from across the campus as we launch the 2020 fall semester.”