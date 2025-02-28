 Skip to main content
UW students embrace the many identities of the Black community during Black History Month

February 28, 2025

This year’s Black History Month theme celebrated the many vibrant and dynamic facets that make up Black identity. “Embracing Intersectionality: Celebrating the Rich Tapestry of Black Identity” honored the collective and individual experiences within the Black community and invited campus to learn about and reflect on the concept of intersectionality, which was first introduced by UW alumna and legal scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw.

The Black History Month Planning Committee (BHMPC) and the Black Cultural Center organized and led this year’s programming.

On Feb. 1, students gathered for two events to kick off Black History Month. The “DIY Fair  (Diaspora, Intersectionality, & You)” event included creative stations and activities that explored the richness of Black culture, heritage, and artistry through an intersectional lens. Participants connected over crafts, games and food before UW Alum DJ Chief Boima (’03) led a listening and dance session that featured music from Lusophone Africa. The second event, hosted by African Studies Program & Department of African Cultural Studies recognized 50 years of independence in Angola, Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau, Mozambique and São Tomé and Príncipe.

Students sit around a table talking to each other while drawing designs on blank tote bags.

Markers, stencils and other decorations fill a table where students decorate canvas tote bags. PHOTO BY: ROBERT SAN JUAN

Two students sit across from each other with a Connect Four game board between them.

BHMPC Member, Eric "EJ" Mainu challenges a fellow student to a game of Connect Four. PHOTO BY: ROBERT SAN JUAN

Three students smile and pose from the camera.

Here, three students take a moment from their dinner to share in a smile. PHOTO BY: ROBERT SAN JUAN

Two students look at a board filled with woven bracelets.

BHMPC Member Jordan Edwards (left) helps student attendee Antoine Westbrook (right) chose from various weaving patterns to make a bracelet. PHOTO BY: ROBERT SAN JUAN

In a dimly-lit room, students dance and wave glow sticks to the bea.

The sounds of Lusophone Africa filled the room as students danced to the beat. PHOTO BY: ROBERT SAN JUAN

Marissa Bode, a Wisconsin native and actress in the movie “Wicked,” was this year’s Black History Month keynote speaker. She chatted with Kamyia Denson, a student journalist from The Black Voice, during a moderated Q&A. Bode responded to a variety of questions that touched on everything from her experience in the hit movie to the topic of accessibility for people with disabilities.

Bode and Denson sit on stage and talk during the event.

Bode talks on stage with student host Kamyia Denson (left) during keynote event. Photo by: Bryce Richter

People gather on a darkened stage and talk to Marissa Bode.

Bode talks with members of First Wave during a private gathering before the keynote event held at Shannon Hall in the Memorial Union. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A woman in a wheelchair signs a poster while people are gathered around her.

Bode signs an event poster with members of the Black History Month Planning Committee, which planned the event. Photo by: Bryce Richter

“Infused with History,” held on Feb. 13, brought together wellness, tradition, and community around the topic of herbal tea-making. This interactive experience dove into the historical roots and cultural significance of herbal remedies within Black and African diasporic communities. Participants explored the natural properties of various herbs, learned traditional blending techniques, and created their own custom tea blends to take home.

Hawkins and Woji sit next to each other at one end of the table, smiling as they blend herbal teas.

Jordyn Hawkins (left) BHMPC Chair Caasi Woji (right) make their own herbal tea blends.

Branch stands in front of the room explaining the art of tea blending to the crowd.

Sarah Branch, owner of Earthly Temptation, talks to the group gathered for the art of herbal tea-making. Students made teas using her natural herbs.

A group of students sit around a table exploring the different herbs used in tea-making.

The Infused with History event gave students a chance to learn about an important tradition in African diaspora communities.

The end of February ushered in two final Black History Month events. On Feb. 17, students were invited to tell their own cultural stories from various intersections as part of “Fireside Folktales: Stories from the Diaspora.” Storytelling has been an important and vital form of expression for those across the African diaspora. Folktales in particular were passed down from generation to generation through the oral tradition. “Searching for Justice: Intersectionality Scavenger Hunt” on Feb. 24 offered students a fun way to learn more about intersectionality through a scavenger hunt race.

Amanor, Maxwell and Bourjolly stand at the front of the room introducing the evening's event.

Lisa Amanor (standing, left), Makaylah Maxwell (standing, center), and Samantha Bourjolly (standing, right), all part of the subcommittee that planned the “Fireside Folktales: Stories from the Diaspora” event, say a few words to the attendees. PHOTO BY: LAUREN ADAMS

A group sitting in a circle in their chairs discuss the clues presented during the scavenger hunt.

Students work collaboratively to figure out clues at “Searching for Justice: Intersectionality Scavenger Hunt." PHOTO BY: CAASI WOJI

A circle of heads hunch over a paper as the group works to solve a clue presented during the scavenger hunt.

A group of students huddle to discuss clues to the scavenger hunt questions. PHOTO BY: CAASI WOJI

