UW students embrace the many identities of the Black community during Black History Month

This year’s Black History Month theme celebrated the many vibrant and dynamic facets that make up Black identity. “Embracing Intersectionality: Celebrating the Rich Tapestry of Black Identity” honored the collective and individual experiences within the Black community and invited campus to learn about and reflect on the concept of intersectionality, which was first introduced by UW alumna and legal scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw.

The Black History Month Planning Committee (BHMPC) and the Black Cultural Center organized and led this year’s programming.

On Feb. 1, students gathered for two events to kick off Black History Month. The “DIY Fair (Diaspora, Intersectionality, & You)” event included creative stations and activities that explored the richness of Black culture, heritage, and artistry through an intersectional lens. Participants connected over crafts, games and food before UW Alum DJ Chief Boima (’03) led a listening and dance session that featured music from Lusophone Africa. The second event, hosted by African Studies Program & Department of African Cultural Studies recognized 50 years of independence in Angola, Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau, Mozambique and São Tomé and Príncipe.

Marissa Bode, a Wisconsin native and actress in the movie “Wicked,” was this year’s Black History Month keynote speaker. She chatted with Kamyia Denson, a student journalist from The Black Voice, during a moderated Q&A. Bode responded to a variety of questions that touched on everything from her experience in the hit movie to the topic of accessibility for people with disabilities.

“Infused with History,” held on Feb. 13, brought together wellness, tradition, and community around the topic of herbal tea-making. This interactive experience dove into the historical roots and cultural significance of herbal remedies within Black and African diasporic communities. Participants explored the natural properties of various herbs, learned traditional blending techniques, and created their own custom tea blends to take home.

The end of February ushered in two final Black History Month events. On Feb. 17, students were invited to tell their own cultural stories from various intersections as part of “Fireside Folktales: Stories from the Diaspora.” Storytelling has been an important and vital form of expression for those across the African diaspora. Folktales in particular were passed down from generation to generation through the oral tradition. “Searching for Justice: Intersectionality Scavenger Hunt” on Feb. 24 offered students a fun way to learn more about intersectionality through a scavenger hunt race.