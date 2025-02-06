Marissa Bode brings ‘Wicked’ star power and a platform of authentic representation to Memorial Union

As she adjusts to life as a star of the highest-grossing film adaptation of a Broadway musical ever, “Wicked” actress Marissa Bode told a campus crowd Wednesday night that she feels a responsibility to use her newfound platform as a force for good.

On social media, the Wisconsin native often addresses issues like racism and accessibility for people with disabilities.

“I think people with a large platform should be using it for things like that, especially (on behalf of) people who don’t reach that wide of an audience,” Bode told nearly 300 people at Shannon Hall in Memorial Union and many more online. “I think it’s important to uplift those voices to create that kind of change in the world.”

Bode’s appearance was part of this year’s Black History Month celebration at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. The series of events is coordinated by the student-led Black History Month Planning Committee, working closely with the Black Cultural Center. This year’s theme is “Embracing Intersectionality: Celebrating the Rich Tapestry of Black Identity.”

Asked earlier in the day about her own intersectionality by a reporter from the campus news outlet The Black Voice, Bode described herself as “disabled, a woman of color and queer,” saying that each of those identities is important to her.

Bode, 24, grew up in Mazomanie, Wisconsin, a village about 45 minutes northwest of Madison. After graduating from Wisconsin Heights High School, she attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in Los Angeles.

In “Wicked,” her first major movie role, she plays Nessarose, the sister of Wicked-Witch-to-be Elphaba. The character of Nessarose uses a wheelchair and Bode is making history as the first actress who uses a wheelchair to play the role. Kamyia Denson, the student moderator for Wednesday’s event, asked Bode what this groundbreaking role means to her.

“I think whatever your identity is coming in to play a role, your lived experience is always going to add a specific layer to that character,” said Bode. “Whether you are disabled or whether you are a person of color, your lived experience in that identity will always add something special and unique to that role. And so I think specifically casting somebody with a disability in a disabled role is very important to add that extra layer because nobody knows us better than us.”

Bode’s appearance on campus brought out many “Wicked” superfans — or Ozians — like freshman Evan Epps, a psychology and theater major who has seen the movie five times. As he waited in his seat for the event to start, he listened to the “Wicked” soundtrack on headphones. He wore a “Wicked” sweatshirt, a “Wicked” jacket and “Wicked” Crocs. (Yes, they’re a thing.)

“I came prepared. I’m in the mentality,” he said. He praised Bode for advocating for authentic representation in the entertainment industry and for coming back to her home state to talk to college students.

Freshman Jenny Duarte Castillo, a theater and drama major, got to meet Bode at a reception prior to the event. It left her tongue-tied and starstruck.

“She’s such a light for young actresses of color,” Duarte Castillo said. “The big takeaway for me is that I need to continue on this path no matter how hard it might be, knowing that my dreams are possible and that if I keep that drive, I can get there eventually.”

Bode, who lives in California, told the audience that, despite the cold, it was great to return to Wisconsin — “I love seeing my cats; they’re my pride and joy.” She brought many family members and friends with her to Shannon Hall, including her parents from Mazomanie and a grandmother from Chicago.

During the audience Q&A, Bode was asked everything from her go-to haircare brand (TRESemmé) to her favorite Culver’s order (She’s vegan now, so no more Butterburgers). On a more serious note, an audience member asked her about a scene in “Wicked” where a woman starts to help Nessarose by pushing her wheelchair without asking her first whether she needs help. The incident triggers a major plot point.

Bode said she is grateful that the movie included that scene.

“I understand people’s intention of wanting to help somebody in a wheelchair,” she said. “But touching someone’s disability aid or mobility device without consent is never OK. Unfortunately, I’ve experienced that way too often, especially living in the city, just constantly. It can be scary because I don’t know that person and it feels like an autonomy is being taken away from me.”

The biggest audience reaction came earlier in the evening when Denson asked Bode if she could share anything about Part 2 of “Wicked,” due in November. The crowd thrilled at the possibility of getting the inside scoop.

But Bode, not wanting to risk an angry call from Universal Pictures, said she could reveal only that there’s more magic, more character development, and a lot more humanity in Part 2.

“That’s all I can say about that.”