UW–Madison’s Indigenous community centers Native November around love

This year’s Native November theme, “Love is…”, celebrated the ways Indigenous people show love for their culture. From food to the arts to stories passed on from generations, love is deeply rooted in the Indigenous community.

Programming efforts, held throughout the month of November, were led by UW–Madison’s Indigenous Student Center and members of the Indigenous Student Center Coalition. The ISCC is made up of six student organizations housed within the ISC: Wunk Sheek; American Indian Science & Engineering Society; Twin Tails; the Indigenous Law Student Association; Tribal Libraries, Archives, & Museums; and Indigenous Graduate Students.

The UW Indigenous community celebrated Native November on Monday, Nov. 4 with the annual Kickoff Feast, which featured a barbecue dinner and Twin Tails as the host drum.

Lakota Native, actor, comedian and writer Jana Schmieding visited campus as this year’s Native November keynote. On Nov. 15, she joined a UW–Madison student-moderated discussion to talk about topics like Indigenous visibility and her career. And there were more than a few laughs as Schmieding responded to questions.

Current Indigenous students and alumni came together for the Native November Alumni Social on Nov. 17. The event, hosted by student organization Indigenous Graduate Students in collaboration with the Indigenous alumni affinity group Cooweja and the Indigenous Student Center, featured a talk by the Honorable Michelle Greendeer, a UW–Madison alum and Badger parent.

On Nov. 18, the Nelson Institute hosted a free screening of “Bad River,” a documentary that follows the Wisconsin-based Bad River Band on their fight for sovereignty. The screening was followed by a moderated Q&A with Bad River tribal members Aurora Conley, vice chair of the Anishinaabe Environmental Protection Alliance, Misty Jackson, American Indian Science & Engineering Society Coordinator for Madison Metropolitan School District, and Patty Loew, UW–Madison professor emerita and retired inaugural director of the Center for Native American and Indigenous Research at Northwestern University.