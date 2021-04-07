UW-Madison to launch Director of Athletics search

The University of Wisconsin–Madison has launched a search for its next Director of Athletics.

This week, Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez announced his retirement after more than 30 years with the university, the last 17 as athletic director.

The nine-member search committee will be chaired by Peter Miller, the UW Athletic Board chair and professor of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis in the School of Education.

“We look forward to a robust and extensive search to identify the best candidate to lead the UW Athletic Department forward,” Miller says.

“The search process will prioritize finding a new AD who embraces the university’s commitment to student-athlete well-being and success, on and off the field excellence, and our institution’s values on diversity and inclusion,” UW–Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank says.

“Barry’s successor should be able to continue his legacy of success and make our alumni and fans across the state proud.”

A new director of athletics could be in place this summer.

The position reports to Chancellor Blank, provides oversight for all aspects of the varsity athletic programs, including matters pertaining to personnel, academic and athletic success, budget, facilities, operations, fundraising, compliance, and student-athlete welfare and development.

The Athletic Director identifies, hires, supports, and evaluates head coaches in all 23 Badger varsity sports. The AD is responsible for the planning and operation of the unit’s $130 million annual budget.

The AD works collaboratively with senior-level UW campus administration and develops and sustains consistent, transparent communication with the athletic board chair and faculty athletics representatives.

In addition to Miller, other search committee members include:

Paul Chryst, head coach, Wisconsin football and UW alumnus

Yvette Healy, head coach, Wisconsin softball

Elzie L. Higginbottom, President/CEO, East Lake Management & Development Corp. and UW alumnus

Ted Kellner, chairman and CEO, T&M Partners, LLC and UW alumnus

Jeff Mack, First Vice President, Business Development/Private Bank, Park Bank, community member of the Athletic Board and UW alumnus

Laurel Rice, chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and a professor in the Division of Gynecologic Oncology at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and past chair of the Athletic Board.

Alando Tucker, assistant coach, Wisconsin Men’s Basketball, and UW alumnus

Eden Rane, student-athlete, Lightweight Rowing, chair of Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, Athletic Board member.

Additional information about this search and the position description is posted at https://wisconsinad.wisc.edu/