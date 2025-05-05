UW–Madison to celebrate Spring 2025 Commencement this weekend

The University of Wisconsin–Madison will hold its Spring 2025 Commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 9 and Saturday, May 10.

The university anticipates that a total of 9,424 students will earn degrees, including 6,982 bachelor’s degrees, 1,511 master’s degrees, 913 PhDs and 18 educational specialist degrees.

Full ceremony details can be found on the UW–Madison commencement website.

Details about the Friday ceremony

Degrees will be awarded to all doctoral, MFA and medical professional students Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the Kohl Center, 601 W. Dayton St.

The ceremony will include remarks from Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin, a representative of the UW System Board of Regents, and honorary degree recipients Donna E. Shalala and Jim Sensenbrenner. Names of degree candidates will be read as they cross the stage and receive their diploma folders. There are no tickets required for attendees.

Details about the Saturday ceremony

Saturday at noon, degrees will be awarded to all undergraduate, law and master’s degree students at Camp Randall Stadium, 1440 Monroe St.

The Saturday keynote speaker is UW alumnus and Wall Street Journal sports and culture columnist Jason Gay. The ceremony also will include remarks from Mnookin, a representative of the UW System Board of Regents, and Sam Mahlum, president of the senior class.

Degree candidates will be recognized in groups by each school and college; individual names will not be read. There are no tickets required for attendees.

The ceremony at Camp Randall Stadium will be held rain or shine. This means even heavy rain will not cause the ceremony to be cancelled. Only severe weather, such as lightning or high winds, would cause a delay or cancellation. Umbrellas are not permitted inside the stadium. Raincoats and ponchos are recommended.

Security

Security measures follow typical University of Wisconsin game day protocols and will be in place for both commencement ceremonies. These security measures will include:

A clear-bag policy will be in place at both the Kohl Center and Camp Randall Stadium. Each attendee is allowed one small clutch purse (no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″) and one large clear bag, either a one-gallon clear plastic storage bag or a 12″ X 6″ X 12″ clear tote bag. Permitted and prohibited items can be found here.

Metal detectors will be in place at both ceremonies. To expedite entry, graduates and guests are encouraged to limit the number of items they bring.

All items and attendees are subject to search. Flags, banners, signs, noisemakers and inflatables are among the prohibited items. Graduates will be asked to open their gowns for inspection as they enter.

For Saturday’s ceremony, each guest can bring one sealed bottle of water, up to one gallon, into Camp Randall Stadium. Graduates will receive a bottled water upon entry, and there will be refill stations on the field located on each sideline.

Viewing options

Both ceremonies will be streamed live on the UW–Madison commencement website.

Family and friends of graduates can watch the livestream of Saturday’s Camp Randall ceremony from the comfort of both Wisconsin Union buildings on campus. Locations include the Sett at Union South and der Rathskeller at Memorial Union.

Share your commencement experience

Graduates, family members and friends are encouraged to share their commencement experience through social media using the hashtag #UWGrad.

For more information on commencement, please see commencement.wisc.edu.