This time around, student commencement speaker has a slightly different message in mind

To prepare for the remarks she’ll give at UW–Madison’s spring commencement ceremony, student speaker Sam Mahlum did something that turned out to be a little painful — she re-read the valedictorian speech she gave at her high school graduation.

In hindsight, Mahlum says she was too confident about what it means to leave childhood behind and enter adulthood.

“I made it sound as if we had everything figured out — like we were fully cooked,” she says.

Today, her message would be different.

“We are all constantly growing and changing, and that’s a beautiful thing,” Mahlum says. “The process never ends. Four years from now, I may be a completely different person with a different perspective.”

Valediction validation

Mahlum is being given an opportunity that many of us can only dream of — a high school “do-over.” In her role as president of the Class of 2025, she’ll be giving remarks on behalf of her fellow graduates at Camp Randall Stadium on May 10. She plans to make the most of it.

“I’m very excited to speak on the perspectives we’ve gained from the unofficial curriculum at UW–Madison — also known as the Wisconsin idea,” Mahlum says. “Marrying academic content with real-world problem solving is not only engaging but part of the mission of UW–Madison that so many of us shared.”

Mahlum ran for class president last spring with her good friend Shelby Olson, who serves as vice president. The two met at a campus party and realized they had much in common. Both were STEM students planning careers in healthcare, and both had excelled at competitive sports. Each had taken a life-changing foreign trip with the student organization Wisconsin Medlife.

A powerful lesson taken to heart

Looking out for future Badgers

Mahlum says she’s most proud of a couple things during her year as senior class president. The April 3 Senior Class Bash — a come-as-you-are party (“pajamas to prom dresses”) — included a DJ, a nacho bar, a photo booth and free Senior Bash swag.

“It was important that we had a night as seniors to really have fun together and celebrate our successes as a group,” she says.

On a more serious note, the Class of 2025 chose Mental Health Services at University Health Services as the recipient of its senior class gift. The choice acknowledges the importance of mental health services and wellbeing programming for all UW students, Mahlum says.

As part of the gift, the senior class officers partnered with UHS on three days of programming near the end of the spring semester specifically designed for seniors. The various events address the transition into “alumni-hood” and aim to help seniors flourish in a pluralistic society, living out the Wisconsin Idea. One panel discussion helps seniors navigate life post-graduation. Another event offers practical strategies for staying connected and building new friendships after graduation.

Mahlum credits Olson with bringing the idea for the series to the rest of the senior class officers and for leading the effort.

“We really hope this new mental health initiative will be a lasting legacy of the Class of 2025,” Mahlum says.

To that end, the money the class raises this year is intended to fund the new initiative for at least two additional years.

An open question about what comes next (and that’s a good thing)

Mahlum is from suburban Milwaukee and transferred to UW–Madison after attending Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, her freshman year. It was a huge growth year, she says, because she realized she did not, in fact, have everything figured out. (See: high school valedictorian speech.)

“I thought I wanted to get far away from my hometown and be really independent,” she says. “I really tried to do it all on my own. I found out how much I needed my parents and how important it is to have a strong group of friends and family members around you for support. I don’t think I would have realized that if I hadn’t left Wisconsin, so I’m grateful for that lesson.”

During her time at UW, Mahlum has worked as a certified nurse assistant at UW Health and as a student researcher on a team studying social media and adolescent wellbeing. She is earning a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and has been accepted to a master’s degree program for anesthesiology assistance.

Right now, though, she’s busy polishing her commencement speech — this time with a little more emphasis on the uncertainty of what lies ahead.

“It’s a lifelong journey of growth that is far from over, and that’s a wonderful thing,” she says.