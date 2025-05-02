UW–Madison strategic visioning committee plans next steps following campus feedback

The following message was sent on May 2, 2025 to all faculty, academic staff, university staff and limited appointees from Provost Charles Isbell, Jr. and Lauren Papp, associate dean for research in the School of Human Ecology.

Read this message in:

Dear UW–Madison Community,

Throughout April, the Strategic Visioning Committee has been gathering campus feedback on the draft initial concepts we developed to inform recommendations to Chancellor Mnookin for the university’s next strategic framework. All students and employees were invited to participate in envisioning the university’s future through a survey and community conversations.

Now that those engagement opportunities are complete, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who actively participated in this process, whether through the survey, a community conversation, or both. From the outset, our goal was to work with you to shape a vision for our future that reflects the breadth of expertise, creativity and commitment that defines UW–Madison. Your significant engagement and participation in this feedback process have moved us one step closer to that goal.

Next Steps

The Visioning Committee is now preparing to present the initial concepts to Chancellor Mnookin, along with a summary of your feedback and additional considerations based on that feedback. The chancellor will then consider this input and feedback as the work to develop the university’s next strategic framework continues.

We will keep the campus community informed as progress continues toward the launch of the new strategic framework.

Thank you again for engaging in this strategic visioning process with us. Together, we are creating a transformative vision that will enable us to fully realize our mission, advance our priorities and position UW–Madison as a leader in addressing the challenges of our time.

Sincerely,

Charles Isbell, Jr.

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Lauren Papp

Associate Dean for Research, School of Human Ecology

Visioning Committee Co-chairs