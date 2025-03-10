UW–Madison prepares for possible federal shutdown

The University of Wisconsin–Madison is preparing for the possibility of a federal government shutdown on Friday, March 14. If Congress does not agree to fund the government before that time, all “non-essential” federal government operations will shut down for an undetermined period.

Campus leadership, including University Relations, Research and Sponsored Programs (RSP) in the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research, the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration, and the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Legal Affairs began preparing for this possibility several weeks ago, amid other work on federal updates.

Additional guidance for those in affected areas will be distributed should a shutdown appear imminent. The goals are to provide support, limit disruption on campus and disseminate information as it is available.

A federal government shutdown may affect university research operations, though its implications depend largely on the length and the corresponding guidance provided by federal agencies.

The potential effects of a 2025 shutdown could be more pronounced due to uncertainties around federal funding for research and recent layoffs at funding agencies.

Existing grants : Faculty and investigators working on federally sponsored projects that are ongoing or employees who are funded by federal grants can continue with their research, unless the granting agency issues a stop-work order requiring that they pause their work.

: Faculty and investigators working on federally sponsored projects that are ongoing or employees who are funded by federal grants can continue with their research, unless the granting agency issues a stop-work order requiring that they pause their work. Agency contacts : Federal agencies cannot issue new grants or contracts or renew existing projects during a shutdown. Most federal agencies will not be able to provide assistance during a shutdown. As a result, most government employees will not be able to answer phone calls, respond to emails or update informational resources.

: Federal agencies cannot issue new grants or contracts or renew existing projects during a shutdown. Most federal agencies will not be able to provide assistance during a shutdown. As a result, most government employees will not be able to answer phone calls, respond to emails or update informational resources. Student impact : Student aid has largely been disbursed, so there is not expected to be an immediate impact on financial aid areas.

: Student aid has largely been disbursed, so there is not expected to be an immediate impact on financial aid areas. Impact to visa holders: There may be some impact to students, staff or faculty applying for changes in visa status during the shutdown period.

The Office of Research and Sponsored Programs will update a website — https://rsp.wisc.edu/shutdown/ — for principal investigators and other members of the research community, sharing the latest information and details.

In past shutdowns, the U.S. Office of Management and Budget distributed agency contingency plans in which agencies detail how their operations would be affected in the event of a government shutdown. This information will be shared, if available.